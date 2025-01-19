什麼是Kek (KEK)

Kek is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the ancient Egyptian deity of chaos and transformation, reflecting the unpredictable nature of crypto while delivering real utility. Launched without a presale on Dex Screener's Moonshot page, Kek achieved full bonding within 22 days, highlighting its strong community support and organic growth. Beyond its meme origins, Kek integrates a deflationary tokenomics model with permanently locked liquidity and the AirLock rewards system, which distributes SOL rewards to the top 50 holders while burning Kek tokens to reduce supply. The Kek ecosystem extends far beyond the token itself, featuring: - dApp Integration: A decentralized platform for staking, rewards, and governance participation. - Merch Drops: Limited-edition releases that reward holders and engage the community. - Weekly Leaderboards: Highlighting top holders and contributors, creating competitive engagement. - Contests & Challenges: Incentivizing participation through competitions. - Community Burns: Regular events where tokens are voluntarily burned, further reducing supply and enhancing scarcity.

Kek (KEK) 資源 白皮書 官網