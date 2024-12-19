Idexo 價格 (IDO)
今天 Idexo (IDO) 的實時價格爲 0.02218301 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.72M USD。IDO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Idexo 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 142.54K USD
- Idexo 當天價格變化爲 -0.55%
- 其循環供應量爲 76.96M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IDO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IDO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Idexo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00012339907752537。
在過去30天內，Idexo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001721091。
在過去60天內，Idexo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0049152026。
在過去90天內，Idexo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.006038816248050336。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00012339907752537
|-0.55%
|30天
|$ +0.0001721091
|+0.78%
|60天
|$ -0.0049152026
|-22.15%
|90天
|$ -0.006038816248050336
|-21.39%
Idexo 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.01%
-0.55%
-0.57%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Idexo has built a cross-chain NFT API that anyone can use to build NFTs and Marketplaces into their applications in just a few lines of code and a simplified economic model that enables transactions to happen with just an API key rather than a blockchain wallet and with stable pricing for methods on different chains such as Arweave, Avalanche, BSC, Ethereum and Polygon with more in the pipeline. This is especially useful for games and web applications and yet has broad use cases across many different industries and great appeal to the vast majority of developers who have yet to adopt blockchain. Idexo used its own platform to create novel innovations such as letting users mint NFTs on Twitter and Telegram with simple commands. These growth hacks led to rapid growth of the idexo Community to 30K on Telegram and 16K on Twitter in a few short months. Idexo has since turned this into a product called the Community Development Kit that any project can use to growth their user base with NFT-based programs. Idexo has recently signed its first CDK customer and has many more interested.
|1 IDO 兌換 AUD
A$0.035492816
|1 IDO 兌換 GBP
￡0.0175245779
|1 IDO 兌換 EUR
€0.0212956896
|1 IDO 兌換 USD
$0.02218301
|1 IDO 兌換 MYR
RM0.099823545
|1 IDO 兌換 TRY
₺0.7779581607
|1 IDO 兌換 JPY
¥3.4767431573
|1 IDO 兌換 RUB
₽2.2946105544
|1 IDO 兌換 INR
₹1.8879959811
|1 IDO 兌換 IDR
Rp363.6558434544
|1 IDO 兌換 PHP
₱1.3125687017
|1 IDO 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.1302243595
|1 IDO 兌換 BRL
R$0.1386438125
|1 IDO 兌換 CAD
C$0.0317217043
|1 IDO 兌換 BDT
৳2.650869695
|1 IDO 兌換 NGN
₦34.499017152
|1 IDO 兌換 UAH
₴0.9310209297
|1 IDO 兌換 VES
Bs1.1091505
|1 IDO 兌換 PKR
Rs6.1722007024
|1 IDO 兌換 KZT
₸11.5957248173
|1 IDO 兌換 THB
฿0.7659793353
|1 IDO 兌換 TWD
NT$0.7242752765
|1 IDO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0197428789
|1 IDO 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1723619877
|1 IDO 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2213864398