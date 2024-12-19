Hush 價格 (HUSH)
今天 Hush (HUSH) 的實時價格爲 0.02214309 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 347.31K USD。HUSH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hush 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 291.48 USD
- Hush 當天價格變化爲 -0.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 15.68M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HUSH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HUSH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hush 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Hush 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0049168554。
在過去60天內，Hush 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0043804966。
在過去90天內，Hush 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00242577397727528。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30天
|$ +0.0049168554
|+22.20%
|60天
|$ +0.0043804966
|+19.78%
|90天
|$ +0.00242577397727528
|+12.30%
Hush 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.15%
-0.07%
+1.97%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Hush is the first cryptocurrency offering zkSNARK (upstream Zcash 1.0.13 build), TLS (secure nodes), TOR nodes and bitcore making it the most secure and advanced privacy coin ever created! Hush aims to provide protection by anonymizing this metadata at a protocol level ultimately protecting even the most novice user with this built-in privacy backbone. Launched on November 21, 2016, Hush is a token, secure messaging platform, and fork of the Zcash 1.0.9 codebase. As its own unique blockchain network, HUSH acts as not only a store of value but a medium of exchange for using the secure messaging platform. This “messaging” function is also the mechanism for sending and receiving transactions. Built within Hush is HushList, a customized secure protocol and private messenger which allows you a contact list of infinite receivers. HushList receivers must always be zaddrs (therefore anonymous). The user can opt to send from a taddr pseudonymous address. Your Hush contacts are stored locally on your computer, and messages, aka HushList memos, are stored in the blockchain, encrypted so that only the receiver’s private key can decrypt it. With HushList, financial transactions are messages under a pseudonym “user” name or undisclosed anonymous participant. Text and binary documents can be appended to these messages which facilitates a censorship-resistant storage unit of information. Using the ZCash protocol, transactions can be shielded or made transparent. The key differentiators are how Hush hides all the metadata and interoperates with forks.
