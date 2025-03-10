Geoff 價格 (GEOFF)
今天 Geoff (GEOFF) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 342.14K USD。GEOFF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Geoff 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 29.00K USD
- Geoff 當天價格變化爲 -41.50%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GEOFF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GEOFF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Geoff 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000242731566376719。
在過去30天內，Geoff 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Geoff 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Geoff 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000242731566376719
|-41.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Geoff 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.68%
-41.50%
-42.70%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases. Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts. Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities. Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology. Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin. Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 GEOFF 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 USD
$--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 GEOFF 兌換 MXN
$--