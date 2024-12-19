Gemini Dollar 價格 (GUSD)
今天 Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 的實時價格爲 0.999108 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 62.25M USD。GUSD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Gemini Dollar 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.60M USD
- Gemini Dollar 當天價格變化爲 -0.20%
- 其循環供應量爲 62.30M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GUSD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。
今天內，Gemini Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0020867408341621。
在過去30天內，Gemini Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0014130384。
在過去60天內，Gemini Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0012729635。
在過去90天內，Gemini Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007430480251714。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0020867408341621
|-0.20%
|30天
|$ -0.0014130384
|-0.14%
|60天
|$ -0.0012729635
|-0.12%
|90天
|$ -0.0007430480251714
|-0.07%
Gemini Dollar 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.12%
-0.20%
-0.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Gemini dollar — the world’s first regulated stablecoin — combines the creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain technology and the oversight of U.S. regulators. Get Gemini dollars 1-to-1 for U.S. dollars on Gemini. Gemini dollars can be used on the Ethereum network. ISSUER The Gemini dollar is issued by Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a New York trust company. BANK U.S. dollars that correspond to the Gemini dollars issued and in circulation are held at a U.S. bank and eligible for FDIC “pass-through” deposit insurance, subject to applicable limitations. EXAMINATION The U.S. dollar deposit balance is examined monthly by an independent registered public accounting firm to verify the 1:1 peg. All Independent Accountants’ Reports are published and available here. SECURITY AUDIT The Gemini dollar is a cryptographic token built on the Ethereum Network according to the ERC20 standard for tokens. The code of the Gemini dollar smart contracts has been audited by Trail of Bits, Inc., an information security research & development firm, whose report is publicly available here. Gemini was founded four years ago with a mission: build a bridge to the future of money. Gemini dollar aims to combine creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain and the oversight of U.S. regulators, the New York State Department of Financial Service. Gemini dollar is a stable value coin that is: 1. issued by Gemini, a New York trust company 2. strictly pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar 3. built on Ethereum network according to ERC20 token standards Starting 10th September 2018, you will be able to convert U.S. dollars in your Gemini account into Gemini dollars and withdraw them to an Ethereum address. You will also be able to automatically convert GUSD back as USD into your Gemini account. GUSD is expected to be listed on Bibox soon.
|1 GUSD 兌換 AUD
A$1.5985728
|1 GUSD 兌換 GBP
￡0.78929532
|1 GUSD 兌換 EUR
€0.95914368
|1 GUSD 兌換 USD
$0.999108
|1 GUSD 兌換 MYR
RM4.495986
|1 GUSD 兌換 TRY
₺35.03871756
|1 GUSD 兌換 JPY
¥156.62017008
|1 GUSD 兌換 RUB
₽103.24782072
|1 GUSD 兌換 INR
₹85.04407296
|1 GUSD 兌換 IDR
Rp16,378.81705152
|1 GUSD 兌換 PHP
₱58.9973274
|1 GUSD 兌換 EGP
￡E.50.87457936
|1 GUSD 兌換 BRL
R$6.2943804
|1 GUSD 兌換 CAD
C$1.42872444
|1 GUSD 兌換 BDT
৳119.393406
|1 GUSD 兌換 NGN
₦1,553.8127616
|1 GUSD 兌換 UAH
₴41.93256276
|1 GUSD 兌換 VES
Bs49.9554
|1 GUSD 兌換 PKR
Rs277.99180992
|1 GUSD 兌換 KZT
₸522.26372484
|1 GUSD 兌換 THB
฿34.469226
|1 GUSD 兌換 TWD
NT$32.61088512
|1 GUSD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.88920612
|1 GUSD 兌換 HKD
HK$7.76306916
|1 GUSD 兌換 MAD
.د.م9.97109784