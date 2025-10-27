Oracle-based, perpetual exchange on Cronos EVM and zkEVM.

We are a decentralized perpetual trading platform on Cronos EVM and zkEVM chain that offers both a staking pool and on-chain perpetuals, primed to empower all Striders with galactic opportunities. Transactions on Moonlander are executed at higher speed and lower fees. This isn’t just trading, this is our financial mission to the moon.

Unleash User's Trading Potential

As a seasoned trader, we know you crave the thrill of the market, the exhilaration of calculated risks, and the satisfaction of astronomical gains. Moonlander is the way through.

Astro-Efficiency: Maximize your capital efficiency with our MLP pool, enabling you to secure larger positions and ride the market's currents with unparalleled power.

Galactic Leverage: Dare to dream big with up to 1000x leverage, propelling your trading endeavors to unprecedented heights.

Stellar Security: Navigate the market confidently, shielded by our robust price feeds from PYTH and Cronos Oracles, ensuring a stable and secure trading environment.

Chart a Course to Passive Income

Beyond the thrill of trading, Moonlander also offers a smooth sailing to passive income.

Stellar Rewards: Reap the rewards of the platform's success and benefit from market fluctuation through our fee distribution mechanism without the need for active trading

Stake and Prosper: Stake our utility token or provide liquidity to our MLP pool and earn real yield in CRO/zkCRO and $CM, fueling your galactic ambitions.