什麼是BREPE (BREPE)

What is this project about? $BREPE is completely decentralized: it has 0% taxes on both purchase and sale transactions; The liquidity of $BREPE is burned forever and the contract is forfeited, guaranteeing maximum security for investor funds. What makes your project unique? $ BREPE was born after months of launching his friend PEPE. A maximum supply of 420 million (420,690,000,000,000) $BREPE tokens is available. History of your project. Released on August 27, 2023, BREPE ($BREPE) is a decentralized meme coin inspired by the creations of the famous Matt Furie. What's next for your project? As a decentralized and community-driven meme coin, BREPE aims to use memes as a tool for change in the world of cryptocurrencies, with the aim of bringing cryptocurrencies back to their essence; decentralization. What can your token be used for? To carry out decentralized exchanges at 0% taxes, without limit on transactions, Liquidity burned forever, We want to be innovation in the MEME sector.

BREPE (BREPE) 資源 官網