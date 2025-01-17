BitRunes 價格 (BRUNE)
今天 BitRunes (BRUNE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BRUNE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BitRunes 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.18 USD
- BitRunes 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BRUNE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BRUNE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BitRunes 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，BitRunes 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BitRunes 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BitRunes 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.59%
|60天
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BitRunes 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BitRunes is a suite of services designed to propel the Rune token standard, a fungible token standard built on the Bitcoin blockchain's Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model, offering a decentralized and efficient solution for tokenization. BitRunes extends the capabilities of Runes by providing essential infrastructures for Rune etching, transfer and UTXO management. Runes are represented by UTXOs, and each UTXO can contain any amount of any number of runes. It stems from the need for an efficient standardized fungible token system on the Bitcoin blockchain, leveraging its robust UTXO model. In Bitcoin's transaction model, when someone sends bitcoins to another person, they're essentially spending a certain amount of bitcoins they received in a previous transaction. These received bitcoins are represented by UTXOs. When spending bitcoins, the spender needs to reference these UTXOs as inputs in their new transaction. Once a UTXO is used as an input in a transaction, it becomes "spent" and cannot be used again. As the demand for an efficient token solution on Bitcoin continues to grow, the BitRunes ecosystem emerges as an innovative doorway to a world of possibilities with Runes. BitRunes is designed to work flawlessly with Bitcoin's UTXO system, the backbone of its secure transactions. We understand that a smooth user experience is key. That's why BitRunes prioritizes efficient UTXO management, ensuring your Rune transactions are handled quickly and easily within the familiar Bitcoin ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BRUNE 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BRUNE 兌換 MAD
.د.م--