BaseSwap 價格 (BSWAP)
今天 BaseSwap (BSWAP) 的實時價格爲 0.379171 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.73M USD。BSWAP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BaseSwap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 74.54K USD
- BaseSwap 當天價格變化爲 -4.99%
- 其循環供應量爲 7.21M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BSWAP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BSWAP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BaseSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0199197548438414。
在過去30天內，BaseSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0375695139。
在過去60天內，BaseSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.2113259517。
在過去90天內，BaseSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.2478836708077366。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0199197548438414
|-4.99%
|30天
|$ -0.0375695139
|-9.90%
|60天
|$ +0.2113259517
|+55.73%
|90天
|$ +0.2478836708077366
|+188.81%
BaseSwap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.05%
-4.99%
-21.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The First Native DEX on BASE. By Based Team for Based You. The liquidity marketplace from simplistic to advanced we have it all. aseSwap is a pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) that introduces a groundbreaking concept by allowing users to not only trade assets but also earn protocol-generated revenue from fees. This innovative feature is made possible through the $BSWAP & $BSX tokens, enabling users to directly earn cryptocurrencies from swap fees. Utilizing a sophisticated Smart Order Routing system, BaseSwap ensures optimal prices while minimizing gas fees. The evolving system guarantees competitive swap rates across its matrix of pools, enhancing user trading experiences. With trading fees lower than leading decentralized and centralized exchanges, BaseSwap provides exceptional cost savings. Its user-friendly UI simplifies DeFi interactions, enabling easy token swaps, liquidity provision, and farming participation. Chosen for its robust security and cost-effectiveness, BaseSwap is integrated with the Base Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution incubated by Coinbase. This partnership offers security, scalability, and seamless interoperability, aligning with BaseSwap's commitment to user-centric and economically efficient trading. Benefiting from the Base Network's economical EVM setting and priority access to Ethereum functionalities, BaseSwap maintains minimal trading fees and a superior trading experience. Supported by Coinbase's user community and fiat onramps, BaseSwap is positioned for success in the evolving DeFi landscape.
