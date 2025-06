什麼是ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC)

Asynchronus is the infrastructure layer powering the agentic economy, a decentralized, AI-native future where autonomous agents drive real-time, on-chain execution. Within the Asynchronus ecosystem: Shell acts as the intelligent conversational interface, orchestrating asynchronous sub-agents and leveraging MCP (Multi-Core Processing) technology the same architecture found in advanced autonomous robotics. Graph is our modular, LangChain-based framework for building scalable AI agents, designed to be interoperable, composable, and optimized for multi-agent collaboration. Asynchronus is supported by industry leaders including NVIDIA Inception Program, Google for Startups, and Arbitrum, with strategic support from partners such as Compass Labs, Allora, Router Protocol, and Alchemy, enabling a robust foundation for the next generation of intelligent on-chain infrastructure.

ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC) 資源 白皮書 官網

ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals(ASYNC)代幣經濟

了解 ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals(ASYNC)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 ASYNC 代幣的完整經濟學!