Ardor 價格 (ARDR)
今天 Ardor (ARDR) 的實時價格爲 0.09075 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 90.69M USD。ARDR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ardor 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.63M USD
- Ardor 當天價格變化爲 -5.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 998.47M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ARDR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ARDR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ardor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00567797604103069。
在過去30天內，Ardor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0065795928。
在過去60天內，Ardor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0039385500。
在過去90天內，Ardor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01996889468449573。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00567797604103069
|-5.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0065795928
|-7.25%
|60天
|$ +0.0039385500
|+4.34%
|90天
|$ +0.01996889468449573
|+28.21%
Ardor 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.07%
-5.88%
-18.87%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
