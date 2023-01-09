mexc
市場交易
HOT
合約交易M-Day 合約專場活動ETFs
Mobile
請掃描下載MEXC APP，享受流暢的交易體驗
無法下載？
Windows客戶端查看更多

實時價格 ()

USD
----(1D)

MEXC （）實時價格數據和信息

目前的實時價格是--每（/USD），當前市值為-- USD。 對USD的價格是實時更新的。
- 24小時交易量為-- USD
- 在過去24小時內是 --
- 它的流通供應量是-- USD。

價格表現USD

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日----
30天----
60天----
90天----

價格信息

--

--

--

--

--

--

市場信息

--

--

--

什麼是 ()

Metis integrates the Decentralized Autonomous Company (DAC) framework within its Layer 2 infrastructure, a differentiating factor that makes it easy for any developers, builders, or community leaders to build their applications and communities. It also makes it easy to use the pre-set tools to facilitate their development, manage collaboration, and enjoy the network effects of the world’s largest decentralized finance ecosystem, without the costs and bottlenecks normally associated with Ethereum.

已在MEXC上市，這意味著您可以在我們的平台上輕鬆購買、持有、轉讓和質押這些貨幣！如果您想了解該代幣的更多信息，請訪問我們的數字資產介紹頁面。

您也可以：
- 檢查的質押可用性
- 在我們的博客上閱讀關於的評論和分析報告。

如何購買 ()

想知道如何購買？過程從未如此簡單！您可以通過這個鏈接，按照我們的指南輕輕鬆鬆在MEXC上購買代幣。

參與永續合約交易

在 MEXC 上註冊並成功買入 USDT 或 代幣，即可開始交易衍生品，如 合約及槓桿，以賺取更高的收入。

什麼是 合約？

期貨合約是在未來某個日期購買或出售的法律協議。 期貨是一種幣的合約表現形式，而實際的（或現金）結算將在未來，即是當合約行使時發生。

不确定如何开始交易衍生品？在 MEXC 新手学院发现更多有关合约的信息。您能够找到有关如何成功执行合约交易的分步指南。

資源

白皮書
官方網站

熱門新聞

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’?

Will bull market become in 2023?

January 9, 2023

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption

MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

January 4, 2023
查看更多

MEXC 指南

What is Merkle Tree?

Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

December 14, 2022

How to Participate in MEXC Launchpad?

MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.

September 23, 2022
查看更多

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

數量

USD

1 = 0 USD

© 2023 MEXC.COM

歡迎來到MEXC
好資產，在MEXC
關於我們
關於
用戶協議與隱私政策
風險告知
新手學院
公告中心
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
服務
買幣
客戶端下載
費率
大客戶權益
邀請好友
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
上幣申請
OTC商家申請
支持
機構服務
API
官方驗證通道
司法協助
幫助中心
商務合作
機構合作
媒體合作
提交工單
投訴與建議
如何購買
加密貨幣信息
加密貨幣價格
社區

© 2023 MEXC.COM