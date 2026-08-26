Dog In Sock Price Today

The live Dog In Sock (PUP) price today is $ 0, with a 7.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUP.

Dog In Sock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 92,442, with a circulating supply of 999.99M PUP. During the last 24 hours, PUP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUP moved +0.32% in the last hour and +50.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dog In Sock (PUP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 92.44K$ 92.44K $ 92.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.44K$ 92.44K $ 92.44K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,987,388.766178 999,987,388.766178 999,987,388.766178

The current Market Cap of Dog In Sock is $ 92.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUP is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999987388.766178. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.44K.