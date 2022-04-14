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Top Metaverse Tokens by Market Capitalization

The Metaverse sector consists of immersive, blockchain-based virtual worlds where users can interact, build, and monetize digital experiences. Cryptocurrencies in this category act as the primary medium of exchange for purchasing virtual land, avatars, and digital real estate. They provide the economic backbone for virtual reality environments and decentralized social platforms.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.535
+0.07%
-1.87%
+11.69%
$ 787.97M
$ 170.02K
2
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002672
+0.53%
-5.41%
+23.19%
$ 252.97M
$ 4.29B
3
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3489
-1.23%
-5.89%
+31.25%
$ 176.40M
$ 736.41K
4
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9614
+0.56%
-2.54%
+5.95%
$ 166.22M
$ 70.02K
5
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07407
+0.04%
-3.83%
+10.63%
$ 146.70M
$ 742.85K
6
$ 0.04195
+0.17%
-1.97%
+2.57%
$ 122.94M
$ 1.48M
7
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.08011
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
8
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0002338
+0.34%
+2.55%
+23.48%
$ 65.98M
$ 524.05M
9
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02632
+0.08%
-6.54%
+3.40%
$ 51.64M
$ 4.45M
10
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00323
-0.31%
-3.87%
+7.67%
$ 44.58M
$ 17.97M
11
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.008109
+0.19%
-3.56%
+6.57%
$ 34.07M
$ 7.29M
12
Victoria VR
Victoria VR
VR
$ 0.001512
0.00%
-0.20%
+17.47%
$ 25.42M
$ 248.07M
13
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 3.233
+0.22%
-4.46%
+4.52%
$ 23.59M
$ 17.26K
14
Hyperlane
Hyperlane
HYPER
$ 0.06562
+0.23%
-3.09%
+0.94%
$ 22.14M
$ 862.00K
15
Verse World
Verse World
VERSE
$ 0.01913856
+0.09%
-0.05%
+10.13%
$ 19.14M
$ 199.17K
16
Adshares
Adshares
ADS
$ 0.468571
+0.16%
-0.01%
+6.49%
$ 18.16M
$ 1.70M
17
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.02278
+0.75%
-3.11%
+13.71%
$ 17.33M
$ 2.25M
18
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0.04513
-0.02%
-1.04%
+7.73%
$ 15.08M
$ 1.52M
19
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.14529
+0.67%
+4.65%
+4.53%
$ 14.43M
$ 730.65K
20
ALI
ALI
ALI
$ 0.001233
0.00%
+0.49%
+17.80%
$ 11.22M
$ 5.03M
21
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.01743
+0.23%
+1.28%
+4.06%
$ 8.70M
$ 3.75M
22
Decentrawood
Decentrawood
DEOD
$ 0.01648
-0.64%
-1.89%
-3.20%
$ 7.65M
$ 10.00M
23
SOPH
SOPH
SOPH
$ 0.003584
+0.45%
-4.79%
+1.68%
$ 7.15M
$ 21.44M
24
AUKI
AUKI
AUKI
$ 0.0049
-3.01%
-5.02%
+2.36%
$ 6.15M
$ 1.90M
25
Radio Caca
Radio Caca
RACA
$ 0.00001467
+0.07%
-2.01%
+7.32%
$ 6.04M
$ 3.98B
26
Upland
Upland
SPARKLET
$ 0.02022
0.00%
+0.10%
-0.05%
$ 5.40M
$ 24.88K
27
Metahero
Metahero
HERO
$ 0.00051295
+0.05%
-0.02%
+8.36%
$ 5.13M
$ 237.65
28
Africarare
Africarare
UBU
$ 0.00352813
+0.62%
+0.05%
+30.60%
$ 3.53M
$ 157.62
29
Star Atlas
Star Atlas
ATLAS
$ 0.000136
0.00%
-4.90%
+5.43%
$ 3.38M
$ 16.05M
30
$ 0.0186
0.00%
-2.05%
-12.59%
$ 3.17M
$ 544.92K
31
Somnium Space CUBEs
Somnium Space CUBEs
CUBE
$ 0.078623
0.00%
-0.04%
+17.96%
$ 2.99M
$ 393.16
32
Star Atlas DAO
Star Atlas DAO
POLIS
$ 0.00993998
+0.13%
-0.05%
+7.00%
$ 2.92M
$ 19.18K
33
BRN Metaverse
BRN Metaverse
BRN
$ 0.09796
+0.24%
-2.18%
+25.51%
$ 2.75M
$ 564.56K
34
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04600967
-0.12%
-0.04%
+5.71%
$ 2.43M
$ 93.95K
35
Highstreet
Highstreet
HIGH
$ 0.02574
+0.45%
+7.39%
+13.86%
$ 2.35M
$ 2.77M
36
CEEK
CEEK
CEEK
$ 0.00286
+0.07%
-1.31%
+6.04%
$ 2.31M
$ 19.86M
37
World of Dypians
World of Dypians
WOD
$ 0.00392
+1.30%
-1.27%
+1.83%
$ 2.06M
$ 11.55M
38
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.00176201
+0.58%
-0.05%
-1.02%
$ 1.85M
$ 510.37
39
PIXL
PIXL
PIXL
$ 0.00328149
+0.22%
+0.06%
+6.18%
$ 1.64M
$ 7.28K
40
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.01172783
-0.02%
-0.10%
+6.63%
$ 1.61M
$ 18.21K
41
Atari
Atari
ATRI
$ 0.000204
0.00%
--
+10.35%
$ 1.54M
$ 0.98
42
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0.01561696
0.00%
-0.03%
-10.63%
$ 1.46M
$ 1.76K
43
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.42724E-7
+0.29%
-2.21%
+8.30%
$ 1.42M
--
44
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00277365
-0.50%
-0.00%
-2.41%
$ 1.26M
$ 2.36
45
Neos Credits
Neos Credits
NCR
$ 0.02856396
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.11%
$ 1.16M
$ 153.02
46
Hooked Protocol
Hooked Protocol
HOOK
$ 0.00388853
+0.22%
+0.04%
+2.46%
$ 1.12M
$ 269.51K
47
Ethernity Chain
Ethernity Chain
ERN
$ 0.03104688
+0.35%
-0.02%
+2.23%
$ 931.41K
$ 23.80
48
Sovrun
Sovrun
SOVRN
$ 0.00107612
+0.19%
+0.00%
+4.14%
$ 900.43K
$ 5.31K
49
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYR
PYR
$ 0.01931
+0.57%
+1.30%
-8.53%
$ 887.17K
$ 3.09M
50
RFOX
RFOX
RFOX
$ 0.00045789
+0.18%
+1.85%
+220.65%
$ 883.54K
$ 24.55

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Metaverse cryptocurrencies?
Metaverse cryptocurrencies are the native digital currencies used within immersive, blockchain-based virtual worlds. Metaverse tokens enable users to purchase digital land, trade virtual goods, and participate in complex virtual economies.
How do Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) function within Metaverse platforms?
Within Metaverse platforms, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) serve as verifiable cryptographic proof of ownership for unique digital assets, such as virtual real estate parcels, custom avatars, and exclusive in-game wearables.
What drives the value of virtual real estate in the Metaverse sector?
The value of Metaverse virtual real estate is driven by digital land scarcity, location proximity to virtual landmarks, and the ability of virtual landowners to monetize the digital space through advertising or hosting events.
How do Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) govern Metaverse projects?
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) govern Metaverse projects by allowing Metaverse token holders to vote directly on critical ecosystem decisions, such as virtual world software upgrades and community treasury allocations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Metaverse sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.