Adshares Price Today

The live Adshares (ADS) price today is $ 0.467874, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.467874 per ADS.

Adshares currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,120,352, with a circulating supply of 38.75M ADS. During the last 24 hours, ADS traded between $ 0.462279 (low) and $ 0.515562 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.72, while the all-time low was $ 0.0102872.

In short-term performance, ADS moved +0.22% in the last hour and +15.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.74M.

Adshares (ADS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.12M$ 18.12M $ 18.12M Volume (24H) $ 1.74M$ 1.74M $ 1.74M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.12M$ 18.12M $ 18.12M Circulation Supply 38.75M 38.75M 38.75M Total Supply 38,758,203.0 38,758,203.0 38,758,203.0

The current Market Cap of Adshares is $ 18.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.74M. The circulating supply of ADS is 38.75M, with a total supply of 38758203.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.12M.