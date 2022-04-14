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Top Hyperliquid Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Hyperliquid Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.74
+0.86%
+1.26%
+16.54%
$ 20.52B
$ 39.92K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 126.58M
5
Unit Virtual
Unit Virtual
UVIRT
$ 0.750852
+0.89%
-0.06%
+22.96%
$ 624.35M
$ 57.53K
6
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.00966
+1.39%
-5.67%
+48.03%
$ 600.00M
$ 104.04M
7
XMR1
XMR1
XMR1
$ 439.32
+0.23%
-0.00%
+2.53%
$ 470.78M
$ 1.60M
8
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.07915
+0.37%
+9.11%
-9.48%
$ 217.45M
$ 4.12M
9
$ 769.34
-0.02%
+0.10%
-0.72%
$ 166.47M
$ 100.23
10
$ 213.78
+0.06%
+1.67%
-2.70%
$ 139.43M
$ 444.57
11
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,631.97
+0.20%
-0.00%
+3.78%
$ 126.60M
$ 12.33M
12
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.14684
+0.29%
-7.88%
+47.78%
$ 106.28M
$ 427.92K
13
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.197
-0.05%
+1.65%
-1.69%
$ 101.48M
$ 444.86K
14
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.01237
+0.49%
-1.83%
+0.90%
$ 89.46M
$ 4.83M
15
Purr
Purr
PURR
$ 0.13483
+0.16%
-6.96%
+56.17%
$ 76.89M
$ 601.76K
16
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,638.83
+0.12%
-0.00%
+3.38%
$ 75.76M
$ 345.88K
17
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.998756
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.21%
$ 74.91M
$ 71.53K
18
Kinetiq
Kinetiq
KNTQ
$ 0.204339
+0.06%
-0.08%
+55.24%
$ 57.31M
$ 5.11M
19
would
would
WOULD
$ 0.055249
0.00%
-0.13%
-23.97%
$ 55.22M
$ 50.79K
20
Unit Bitcoin
Unit Bitcoin
UBTC
$ 78,851
+0.25%
-0.01%
+13.85%
$ 49.19M
$ 97.06M
21
Unit Zcash
Unit Zcash
UZEC
$ 779.72
-0.17%
-0.06%
+39.88%
$ 47.98M
$ 31.71M
22
Aztec
Aztec
AZTEC
$ 0.01463
+1.66%
-2.20%
+9.98%
$ 42.21M
$ 5.75M
23
Nasdaq xStock
Nasdaq xStock
QQQX
$ 709.39
+0.02%
0.00%
-1.50%
$ 35.25M
$ 1.37M
24
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.008509
+3.26%
+3.00%
+34.06%
$ 33.13M
$ 9.45M
25
USDH
USDH
USDH
$ 0.999145
+0.07%
+0.00%
+0.68%
$ 21.34M
$ 6.62K
26
Unit Ethereum
Unit Ethereum
UETH
$ 2,455.71
+0.32%
-0.01%
+9.08%
$ 17.76M
$ 28.34M
27
Hypurr Fun
Hypurr Fun
HFUN
$ 17.06
-0.52%
-0.01%
+12.46%
$ 16.99M
$ 144.73K
28
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.06974
+0.13%
-4.03%
-13.05%
$ 16.27M
$ 2.35M
29
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.00000188
+0.86%
-4.23%
+9.31%
$ 14.22M
$ 35.25B
30
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0.08159
-0.58%
-0.29%
+32.20%
$ 10.74M
$ 753.63K
31
Unit Ethena
Unit Ethena
UENA
$ 0.142456
-0.78%
-0.07%
+16.25%
$ 9.94M
$ 105.98K
32
Apu Apustaja
Apu Apustaja
APU
$ 0.00002793
+1.97%
-8.79%
+36.11%
$ 9.44M
$ 218.71M
33
SK Hynix xStock
SK Hynix xStock
SKHYX
$ 159.08
+0.04%
+0.04%
-2.06%
$ 8.64M
$ 462.18K
34
Harvest Finance
Harvest Finance
FARM
$ 6.893
-0.04%
+5.79%
+24.70%
$ 4.65M
$ 9.37K
35
HyBridge
HyBridge
BRIDGE
$ 0.02279793
0.00%
+0.23%
+49.90%
$ 4.56M
$ 354.63
36
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2773
+0.40%
-8.09%
-14.45%
$ 3.83M
$ 226.43K
37
Jeff
Jeff
JEFF
$ 3.7
0.00%
-0.22%
+92.71%
$ 3.70M
$ 148.18K
38
Last USD
Last USD
USDXL
$ 1.007
-0.49%
+0.01%
+0.60%
$ 3.21M
$ 23.14K
39
PiP
PiP
PIP
$ 4.0
0.00%
+0.01%
+42.86%
$ 3.15M
$ 13.87K
40
Unit Monad
Unit Monad
UMON
$ 0.02790488
+0.53%
-0.10%
+6.25%
$ 2.80M
$ 234.14K
41
HyperLend
HyperLend
HPL
$ 0.01741829
+0.06%
-0.12%
+40.68%
$ 2.74M
$ 131.68K
42
Harmonix Finance
Harmonix Finance
HAR
$ 0.00259977
0.00%
+0.08%
+33.22%
$ 2.60M
$ 598.89
43
Unit Ansem
Unit Ansem
UANSEM
$ 0.262198
+1.48%
-0.00%
+16.87%
$ 2.41M
$ 140.07K
44
LiquidLaunch
LiquidLaunch
LIQD
$ 0.00193468
+0.08%
-0.37%
+112.92%
$ 2.32M
$ 13.79K
45
alright buddy
alright buddy
BUDDY
$ 0.00199976
+5.37%
+0.17%
+171.62%
$ 2.00M
$ 9.52K
46
Unit Solana
Unit Solana
USOL
$ 97.0
+0.21%
-0.04%
+14.48%
$ 1.77M
$ 9.49M
47
Unit Pump
Unit Pump
UPUMP
$ 0.00455176
+0.81%
-0.05%
+38.07%
$ 1.53M
$ 2.33M
48
ATEHUN
ATEHUN
ATEHUN
$ 1.61
0.00%
-0.06%
+34.17%
$ 1.46M
$ 29.35K
49
Catbal
Catbal
CATBAL
$ 0.906441
+0.07%
-0.01%
+19.59%
$ 905.81K
$ 14.06K
50
Sovrun
Sovrun
SOVRN
$ 0.00107396
+0.15%
+0.00%
+3.95%
$ 898.08K
$ 5.90K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 70 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $107.24B.
What is the best-performing Hyperliquid Ecosystem token right now?
Among Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, H has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.11% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 70 Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens include USDC, HYPE, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Hyperliquid Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Hyperliquid Ecosystem tokens is approximately $107.24B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Hyperliquid Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.