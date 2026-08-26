HyBridge Price Today

The live HyBridge (BRIDGE) price today is $ 0.02202907, with a 4.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRIDGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02202907 per BRIDGE.

HyBridge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,405,929, with a circulating supply of 200.00M BRIDGE. During the last 24 hours, BRIDGE traded between $ 0.01843821 (low) and $ 0.02347212 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.106991, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRIDGE moved -- in the last hour and +30.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 359.63.

HyBridge (BRIDGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.41M$ 4.41M $ 4.41M Volume (24H) $ 359.63$ 359.63 $ 359.63 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.41M$ 4.41M $ 4.41M Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Total Supply 199,999,881.4610339 199,999,881.4610339 199,999,881.4610339

The current Market Cap of HyBridge is $ 4.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 359.63. The circulating supply of BRIDGE is 200.00M, with a total supply of 199999881.4610339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.41M.