Unit Solana (USOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 192.11 24H High $ 201.53 All Time High $ 253.02 Lowest Price $ 143.23 Price Change (1H) -0.27% Price Change (1D) +0.46% Price Change (7D) +8.58%

Unit Solana (USOL) real-time price is $195.75. Over the past 24 hours, USOL traded between a low of $ 192.11 and a high of $ 201.53, showing active market volatility. USOL's all-time high price is $ 253.02, while its all-time low price is $ 143.23.

In terms of short-term performance, USOL has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, +0.46% over 24 hours, and +8.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unit Solana (USOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.28M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 97.88B Circulation Supply 139.36K Total Supply 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unit Solana is $ 27.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USOL is 139.36K, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.88B.