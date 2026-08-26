Sovrun Price Today

The live Sovrun (SOVRN) price today is $ 0.0010745, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOVRN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0010745 per SOVRN.

Sovrun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 898,486, with a circulating supply of 836.22M SOVRN. During the last 24 hours, SOVRN traded between $ 0.00106824 (low) and $ 0.00110594 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.262399, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOVRN moved -0.33% in the last hour and +17.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.29K.

Sovrun (SOVRN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 898.49K$ 898.49K $ 898.49K Volume (24H) $ 3.29K$ 3.29K $ 3.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 963.55K$ 963.55K $ 963.55K Circulation Supply 836.22M 836.22M 836.22M Total Supply 896,771,567.0 896,771,567.0 896,771,567.0

The current Market Cap of Sovrun is $ 898.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.29K. The circulating supply of SOVRN is 836.22M, with a total supply of 896771567.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 963.55K.