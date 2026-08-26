Harmonix Finance Price Today

The live Harmonix Finance (HAR) price today is $ 0.00259972, with a 8.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00259972 per HAR.

Harmonix Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,599,725, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HAR. During the last 24 hours, HAR traded between $ 0.00239966 (low) and $ 0.00309998 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01278724, while the all-time low was $ 0.00159854.

In short-term performance, HAR moved +0.00% in the last hour and +28.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 598.88.

Harmonix Finance (HAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.60M$ 2.60M $ 2.60M Volume (24H) $ 598.88$ 598.88 $ 598.88 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.60M$ 2.60M $ 2.60M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Harmonix Finance is $ 2.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 598.88. The circulating supply of HAR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.60M.