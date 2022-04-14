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Top Gaming Blockchains Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Blockchains sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.12745
+1.41%
-2.60%
+25.84%
$ 261.24M
$ 500.63K
2
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1417
+0.85%
-4.11%
+10.92%
$ 142.20M
$ 1.17M
3
$ 0.1955
-0.10%
-0.51%
+0.77%
$ 90.24M
$ 310.60K
4
SuperVerse
SuperVerse
SUPER
$ 0.114612
-0.44%
-0.03%
+26.06%
$ 73.36M
$ 19.55M
5
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02617
+0.66%
-7.09%
+3.37%
$ 51.48M
$ 4.43M
6
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.05497
+0.92%
-3.30%
+9.17%
$ 42.30M
$ 998.36K
7
Somnia
Somnia
SOMI
$ 0.10916
-0.13%
-1.32%
+13.80%
$ 26.54M
$ 578.10K
8
BORA
BORA
BORA
$ 0.02195799
+0.97%
+0.01%
+14.88%
$ 25.31M
$ 352.86K
9
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0.003873
+0.94%
-2.50%
+11.70%
$ 23.95M
$ 16.30M
10
HIVE
HIVE
HIVE
$ 0.0422
+0.48%
-2.81%
+5.03%
$ 23.37M
$ 1.53M
11
Unipoly Coin
Unipoly Coin
UNP
$ 0.1065
0.00%
-0.32%
-0.53%
$ 23.35M
$ 484.75K
12
B3 Base
B3 Base
B3
$ 0.00049
+0.61%
-3.73%
+16.35%
$ 22.80M
$ 115.04M
13
WAX
WAX
WAXP
$ 0.004088
+0.42%
-3.79%
+7.33%
$ 18.81M
$ 14.04M
14
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007418
+0.83%
-2.01%
+2.50%
$ 15.39M
$ 13.69M
15
Echelon Prime
Echelon Prime
PRIME
$ 0.235258
-0.12%
+0.02%
-1.23%
$ 15.10M
$ 353.21K
16
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.01958
+0.41%
-4.13%
+4.44%
$ 13.08M
$ 2.68M
17
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003152
+0.90%
-2.29%
+3.04%
$ 7.44M
$ 19.64M
18
MARBLEX
MARBLEX
MBX
$ 0.02314
-0.09%
+0.70%
+11.37%
$ 6.43M
$ 2.49M
19
SAGA
SAGA
SAGA
$ 0.01478
+0.89%
-3.23%
+7.30%
$ 5.94M
$ 5.13M
20
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0.00444829
+0.56%
+0.04%
+21.58%
$ 4.49M
$ 902.78K
21
Ancient8
Ancient8
A8
$ 0.004786
+0.86%
+11.47%
+11.96%
$ 2.65M
$ 9.74M
22
Oasys
Oasys
OAS
$ 0.00038275
+1.15%
-0.07%
-0.45%
$ 2.62M
$ 28.10K
23
Mythos
Mythos
MYTH
$ 0.0026956
-0.13%
-0.04%
+3.13%
$ 2.33M
$ 231.24
24
LumiWave Protocol
LumiWave Protocol
LWP
$ 0.00236136
-0.03%
-0.01%
-10.31%
$ 1.91M
$ 19.01K
25
Xterio
Xterio
XTER
$ 0.009353
-0.82%
+1.22%
+13.82%
$ 1.81M
$ 6.34M
26
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.01175965
-0.37%
-0.10%
+13.30%
$ 1.61M
$ 17.85K
27
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.007702
+16.58%
+13.47%
+21.32%
$ 1.29M
$ 781.13K
28
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYR
PYR
$ 0.01951
+0.05%
-0.05%
-14.34%
$ 879.89K
$ 3.10M
29
Neoxa
Neoxa
NEOX
$ 5.417E-5
0.00%
+0.72%
+9.86%
$ 580.30K
--
30
Myria
Myria
MYRIA
$ 1.044E-5
+9.43%
+1.69%
-2.34%
$ 505.92K
--
31
The Root Network
The Root Network
ROOT
$ 0.00013508
-0.19%
-0.16%
-18.73%
$ 411.28K
$ 3.47K
32
Mobox
Mobox
MBOX
$ 0.0006202
0.00%
-1.94%
+11.24%
$ 339.22K
$ 91.21M
33
Merit Circle
Merit Circle
MC
$ 0.01804888
+0.27%
--
+8.45%
$ 214.90K
$ 15.84
34
Wrapped OAS
Wrapped OAS
WOAS
$ 0.0004021
-0.04%
-0.01%
+5.93%
$ 199.20K
$ 3.40K
35
Taraxa Coin
Taraxa Coin
TARA
$ 0.00003123
-0.16%
-9.51%
-14.56%
$ 187.83K
$ 1.66B
36
Satoxcoin
Satoxcoin
SATOX
$ 7.56E-6
+0.27%
+0.49%
+0.67%
$ 29.14K
--
37
VEMP Horizon
VEMP Horizon
VEMP
$ 4.822E-5
+0.08%
+0.21%
-6.71%
$ 24.11K
--
38
UniX
UniX
UNIX
$ 7.703E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 18.87K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Blockchains tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Blockchains tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 38 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $910.44M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Blockchains token right now?
Among Gaming Blockchains tokens tracked on MEXC, BEAM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.47% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Blockchains tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 38 Gaming Blockchains tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Blockchains tokens include IMX, APE, WEMIX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Blockchains category?
The combined market capitalization of all Gaming Blockchains tokens is approximately $910.44M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Blockchains sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.