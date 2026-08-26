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The live Oasys price today is 0 USD.OAS market cap is 2,694,204 USD. Track real-time OAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Oasys price today is 0 USD.OAS market cap is 2,694,204 USD. Track real-time OAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Oasys Price (OAS)

Unlisted

1 OAS to USD Live Price:

$0.00039479
$0.00039479$0.00039479
-0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Oasys (OAS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:35:40 (UTC+8)

Oasys Price Today

The live Oasys (OAS) price today is $ 0, with a 5.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current OAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OAS.

Oasys currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,694,204, with a circulating supply of 6.85B OAS. During the last 24 hours, OAS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.141992, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OAS moved +1.10% in the last hour and +2.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Oasys (OAS) Market Information

$ 2.69M
$ 2.69M$ 2.69M

--
----

$ 3.93M
$ 3.93M$ 3.93M

6.85B
6.85B 6.85B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Oasys is $ 2.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OAS is 6.85B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.93M.

Oasys Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.141992
$ 0.141992$ 0.141992

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.10%

-5.80%

+2.49%

+2.49%

Price Prediction for Oasys

Oasys (OAS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OAS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Oasys (OAS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Oasys could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Oasys will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OAS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Oasys Price Prediction.

What is Oasys (OAS)

In the blockchain game, a huge number of transactions occur. However, many blockchains cannot handle so many Transactions, and nodes often crash. Oasys, as a game-specific blockchain, uses technology that is less likely to fail due to the increased number of transactions caused by games.

Oasys is a multi-layered EVM-compatible PoS public blockchain that solves game developers’ struggles with other blockchains.

The main competitors are blockchains trying to solve the problems of scalability, gas fees, and transaction speed of Ethereum. e.g) Flow, Avalanche, Polygon, Polkadot and so on.

For gamers

  1. Zero Gas Fees
  2. High-speed Transactions
  3. Scam Less

For game developers.

  1. Flexible Token Design with using vTokens and oTokens
  2. Builders’ Own Verse
  3. EVM-Compatible
  4. Scam Resistance

For IP holders

  1. Easier to Protect IP
  2. Eco Friendly
  3. A verse limited to own IP
  4. Scam Resistance

And features of Oasys are three points as below. Firstly, Hub-Layer : High Scalability, High Data Availability, High Network Stability.

The Hub-Layer is specialized for storing and exchanging data securely and in a stable manner, so it does not allow applications to run directly. The layer maintains high data availability as all data on Oasys is stored. Block time is set to every 15 seconds , the same level as Ethereum, to ensure stable data transmission to globally distributed nodes. With the same level of network stability as Ethereum, the Hub-Layer has enough resilience to operate with thousands of Verse-Layers connected.

Secondly, Verse-Layer: Oasys Layer-2 Technology.

The Verse-Layer is the layer 2 blockchain on Oasys. The layer can operate as a permissioned chain. While there are several layer 2 options, our solution is customized Optimistic rollups at this moment.

Finally, Token Design: Three Types of FT/NFT.

Fungible Token (FT) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) are essential assets for tokenomics in the ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Oasys

What is the current price of Oasys?

Oasys (OAS) is trading at $, reflecting a price movement of -5.80% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Oasys play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Stake (PoS),Gaming Blockchains sector, OAS often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is OAS being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, OAS recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Oasys?

There are 6851791825.490891 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of OAS?

Oasys currently holds market rank #2036 with a market capitalization of $2694204, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Oasys performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -5.80% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Oasys compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Stake (PoS),Gaming Blockchains segment, OAS demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oasys

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:35:40 (UTC+8)

Oasys (OAS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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