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The live LumiWave Protocol price today is 0.00239799 USD.LWP market cap is 1,940,537 USD. Track real-time LWP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live LumiWave Protocol price today is 0.00239799 USD.LWP market cap is 1,940,537 USD. Track real-time LWP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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LumiWave Protocol Logo

LumiWave Protocol Price (LWP)

Unlisted

1 LWP to USD Live Price:

$0.00239777
$0.00239777$0.00239777
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
LumiWave Protocol (LWP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:51:46 (UTC+8)

LumiWave Protocol Price Today

The live LumiWave Protocol (LWP) price today is $ 0.00239799, with a 2.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current LWP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00239799 per LWP.

LumiWave Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,940,537, with a circulating supply of 809.23M LWP. During the last 24 hours, LWP traded between $ 0.00235737 (low) and $ 0.00250221 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01812999, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LWP moved -0.01% in the last hour and +23.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.91K.

LumiWave Protocol (LWP) Market Information

$ 1.94M
$ 1.94M$ 1.94M

$ 20.91K
$ 20.91K$ 20.91K

$ 1.94M
$ 1.94M$ 1.94M

809.23M
809.23M 809.23M

809,234,939.9
809,234,939.9 809,234,939.9

The current Market Cap of LumiWave Protocol is $ 1.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.91K. The circulating supply of LWP is 809.23M, with a total supply of 809234939.9. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.94M.

LumiWave Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00235737
$ 0.00235737$ 0.00235737
24H Low
$ 0.00250221
$ 0.00250221$ 0.00250221
24H High

$ 0.00235737
$ 0.00235737$ 0.00235737

$ 0.00250221
$ 0.00250221$ 0.00250221

$ 0.01812999
$ 0.01812999$ 0.01812999

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.01%

-2.70%

+23.60%

+23.60%

Price Prediction for LumiWave Protocol

LumiWave Protocol (LWP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LWP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LumiWave Protocol (LWP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LumiWave Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LumiWave Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LWP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LumiWave Protocol Price Prediction.

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LumiWave Protocol (LWP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Gaming (GameFi)Gaming BlockchainsLayer 1 (L1)

About LumiWave Protocol

What is the current price of LumiWave Protocol?

LumiWave Protocol (LWP) is trading at $0.00239799, reflecting a price movement of -2.70% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does LumiWave Protocol play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Layer 1 (L1),Gaming Blockchains sector, LWP often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is LWP being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, LWP recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of LumiWave Protocol?

There are 809234939.9 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of LWP?

LumiWave Protocol currently holds market rank #2282 with a market capitalization of $1940537, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has LumiWave Protocol performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -2.70% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does LumiWave Protocol compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Layer 1 (L1),Gaming Blockchains segment, LWP demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LumiWave Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:51:46 (UTC+8)

LumiWave Protocol (LWP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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