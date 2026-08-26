AnitaMaxWynn Price Today

The live AnitaMaxWynn (WYNN) price today is $ 0, with a 4.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current WYNN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WYNN.

AnitaMaxWynn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 299,556, with a circulating supply of 999.64M WYNN. During the last 24 hours, WYNN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WYNN moved +2.88% in the last hour and +5.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.99K.

AnitaMaxWynn (WYNN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 299.56K$ 299.56K $ 299.56K Volume (24H) $ 2.99K$ 2.99K $ 2.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 299.56K$ 299.56K $ 299.56K Circulation Supply 999.64M 999.64M 999.64M Total Supply 999,639,045.891467 999,639,045.891467 999,639,045.891467

The current Market Cap of AnitaMaxWynn is $ 299.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.99K. The circulating supply of WYNN is 999.64M, with a total supply of 999639045.891467. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 299.56K.