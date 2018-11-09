BitcoinSV (BSV) Technical Analysis Today The BitcoinSV Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BSV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BitcoinSV's analysis below. Sign Up

BitcoinSV (BSV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $16.58 -- +14.34% +21.73% +15.21%

BitcoinSV Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BitcoinSV across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 16.6233 16.6166 R2 16.6166 16.6128 R1 16.6133 16.6104 PP 16.6066 16.6066 S1 16.6033 16.6028 S2 16.5966 16.6004 S3 16.5933 16.5966

BitcoinSV Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $1.78 M $1.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.44 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.40 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.09M 7-Day Active Buys $1.35 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.26 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BitcoinSV Capital Flow Net Inflow BSVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BitcoinSV (BSV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BitcoinSV price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BSV / USDT $16.58 $16.58 $16.58 -0.24% 4.04K (USDT) Trade