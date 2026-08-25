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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Banana Gun, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Banana Gun, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Banana Gun (BANANA) Technical Analysis Today

Banana Gun (BANANA) Technical Analysis Today

The Banana Gun Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BANANA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Banana Gun's analysis below.

Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$3.856--+6.90%+5.32%+3.18%
Know more about Banana Gun Price

Banana Gun Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Banana Gun across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
3.8496
3.8493
R2
3.8493
3.8489
R1
3.8486
3.8487
PP
3.8483
3.8483
S1
3.8476
3.8479
S2
3.8473
3.8477
S3
3.8466
3.8473

Banana Gun Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.31M
$4.38 M
$4.69 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Banana Gun Capital Flow

Net InflowBANANAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$0.02 M3.88
2026-08-24$0.01 M3.97
2026-08-23$0.01 M3.99
2026-08-22$0.02 M4.01
2026-08-21$0.06 M4.21

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Banana Gun (BANANA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Banana Gun price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BANANA/USDT
$3.856
$3.856$3.856
-0.69%
15.16K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BANANA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BANANA
BANANA
USD
USD

1 BANANA = 3.856 USD