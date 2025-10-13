The live Rizenet Token price today is 0.01832 USD. Track real-time RIZE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RIZE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Rizenet Token price today is 0.01832 USD. Track real-time RIZE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RIZE price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 RIZE to USD Live Price:

$0.01832
$0.01832$0.01832
+4.09%1D
USD
Rizenet Token (RIZE) Live Price Chart
Rizenet Token (RIZE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01737
$ 0.01737$ 0.01737
24H Low
$ 0.0203
$ 0.0203$ 0.0203
24H High

$ 0.01737
$ 0.01737$ 0.01737

$ 0.0203
$ 0.0203$ 0.0203

$ 0.10217127339481945
$ 0.10217127339481945$ 0.10217127339481945

$ 0.011456379048622524
$ 0.011456379048622524$ 0.011456379048622524

+0.71%

+4.09%

-36.57%

-36.57%

Rizenet Token (RIZE) real-time price is $ 0.01832. Over the past 24 hours, RIZE traded between a low of $ 0.01737 and a high of $ 0.0203, showing active market volatility. RIZE's all-time high price is $ 0.10217127339481945, while its all-time low price is $ 0.011456379048622524.

In terms of short-term performance, RIZE has changed by +0.71% over the past hour, +4.09% over 24 hours, and -36.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Rizenet Token (RIZE) Market Information

No.913

$ 17.79M
$ 17.79M$ 17.79M

$ 48.44K
$ 48.44K$ 48.44K

$ 91.60M
$ 91.60M$ 91.60M

971.23M
971.23M 971.23M

5,000,000,000
5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000

4,998,681,913.27844
4,998,681,913.27844 4,998,681,913.27844

19.42%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Rizenet Token is $ 17.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.44K. The circulating supply of RIZE is 971.23M, with a total supply of 4998681913.27844. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.60M.

Rizenet Token (RIZE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Rizenet Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0007198+4.09%
30 Days$ -0.00162-8.13%
60 Days$ -0.02928-61.52%
90 Days$ -0.01668-47.66%
Rizenet Token Price Change Today

Today, RIZE recorded a change of $ +0.0007198 (+4.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Rizenet Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00162 (-8.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Rizenet Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RIZE saw a change of $ -0.02928 (-61.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Rizenet Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01668 (-47.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Rizenet Token (RIZE)?

Check out the Rizenet Token Price History page now.

What is Rizenet Token (RIZE)

T-RIZE is an institutional-grade platform for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs). It supports access to high-quality assets by connecting with regulated distributors and incorporates privacy-preserving decentralized machine learning to assist in due diligence, risk analysis, and valuation.

Rizenet Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Rizenet Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RIZE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Rizenet Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Rizenet Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Rizenet Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Rizenet Token (RIZE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Rizenet Token (RIZE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Rizenet Token.

Check the Rizenet Token price prediction now!

Rizenet Token (RIZE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rizenet Token (RIZE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIZE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Rizenet Token (RIZE)

Looking for how to buy Rizenet Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Rizenet Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of Rizenet Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rizenet Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rizenet Token

How much is Rizenet Token (RIZE) worth today?
The live RIZE price in USD is 0.01832 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RIZE to USD price?
The current price of RIZE to USD is $ 0.01832. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Rizenet Token?
The market cap for RIZE is $ 17.79M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RIZE?
The circulating supply of RIZE is 971.23M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RIZE?
RIZE achieved an ATH price of 0.10217127339481945 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RIZE?
RIZE saw an ATL price of 0.011456379048622524 USD.
What is the trading volume of RIZE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RIZE is $ 48.44K USD.
Will RIZE go higher this year?
RIZE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RIZE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Rizenet Token (RIZE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

The Ethereum Enigma: How Layer 2s Are Quietly Rewriting the Rules of Crypto – And What Happens When the Bridge Finally Breaks?

October 13, 2025

From Net Flows to Funding Rates: How Traders Can Use Stablecoin Metrics for Smarter Strategies

October 13, 2025

AI-Powered Trading on MEXC: Smarter Orders, Smoother Workflow

October 13, 2025
Disclaimer

