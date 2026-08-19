Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live x402 Singularity Layer price today is 0 USD.SGL market cap is 168,251 USD. Track real-time SGL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live x402 Singularity Layer price today is 0 USD.SGL market cap is 168,251 USD. Track real-time SGL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About SGL

SGL Price Info

What is SGL

SGL Official Website

SGL Tokenomics

SGL Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

x402 Singularity Layer Logo

x402 Singularity Layer Price (SGL)

Unlisted

1 SGL to USD Live Price:

$0.00016689
$0.00016689$0.00016689
+0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:18:05 (UTC+8)

x402 Singularity Layer Price Today

The live x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) price today is $ 0, with a 8.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SGL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SGL.

x402 Singularity Layer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 168,251, with a circulating supply of 998.94M SGL. During the last 24 hours, SGL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SGL moved -0.14% in the last hour and +5.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.09K.

x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) Market Information

$ 168.25K
$ 168.25K$ 168.25K

$ 6.09K
$ 6.09K$ 6.09K

$ 168.25K
$ 168.25K$ 168.25K

998.94M
998.94M 998.94M

998,941,416.399958
998,941,416.399958 998,941,416.399958

The current Market Cap of x402 Singularity Layer is $ 168.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.09K. The circulating supply of SGL is 998.94M, with a total supply of 998941416.399958. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.25K.

x402 Singularity Layer Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.14%

+8.04%

+5.82%

+5.82%

x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of x402 Singularity Layer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of x402 Singularity Layer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of x402 Singularity Layer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of x402 Singularity Layer to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+8.04%
30 Days$ 0-28.46%
60 Days$ 0-11.57%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for x402 Singularity Layer

x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SGL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of x402 Singularity Layer could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price x402 Singularity Layer will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SGL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking x402 Singularity Layer Price Prediction.

What is x402 Singularity Layer (SGL)

all fees to ivaavimusic!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BagsApp EcosystemSolana Ecosystemx402 Ecosystem

About x402 Singularity Layer

Which blockchain network does x402 Singularity Layer run on?

x402 Singularity Layer operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SGL?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 8.04% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does x402 Singularity Layer belong to?

x402 Singularity Layer falls under the Solana Ecosystem,BagsApp Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SGL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of x402 Singularity Layer?

Its market capitalization is £124014.38467570410000, placing the asset at rank #4384. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SGL is currently circulating?

There are 998941416.399958 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for x402 Singularity Layer today?

Over the past day, SGL generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, x402 Singularity Layer fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About x402 Singularity Layer

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:18:05 (UTC+8)

x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about x402 Singularity Layer

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2375
$0.2375$0.2375

-13.00%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.009190
$0.009190$0.009190

-22.05%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.040418
$0.040418$0.040418

+13.24%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.06934
$0.06934$0.06934

-9.74%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00147
$0.00147$0.00147

+206.25%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004054
$0.0004054$0.0004054

+62.16%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.040418
$0.040418$0.040418

+13.24%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.443028
$0.443028$0.443028

+14.37%

pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP

$0.003101
$0.003101$0.003101

+10.51%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?