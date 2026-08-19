Which blockchain network does x402 Singularity Layer run on?

x402 Singularity Layer operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SGL?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 8.04% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does x402 Singularity Layer belong to?

x402 Singularity Layer falls under the Solana Ecosystem,BagsApp Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SGL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of x402 Singularity Layer?

Its market capitalization is £124014.38467570410000, placing the asset at rank #4384. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SGL is currently circulating?

There are 998941416.399958 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for x402 Singularity Layer today?

Over the past day, SGL generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, x402 Singularity Layer fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.