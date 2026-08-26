What is the real-time price of x402 Singularity Layer today?

The live price of x402 Singularity Layer stands at $, moving -10.35% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SGL?

SGL has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is x402 Singularity Layer showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SGL currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SGL is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of x402 Singularity Layer?

With a market cap of $151393, x402 Singularity Layer is ranked #4884, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SGL seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does x402 Singularity Layer compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SGL's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (998941415.4369572 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,BagsApp Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.