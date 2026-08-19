What is the current trading price of Reploy?

Reploy (RAI) is currently priced at £0.0072278465442185925000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Reploy's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,Made in USA sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in RAI?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Reploy's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4860 with a market capitalization of £72278.09692081275000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about RAI?

With 10000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Reploy's recent performance?

The price range between £0E-15 and £0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Reploy stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,Made in USA tokens, RAI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.