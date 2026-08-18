Waves (WAVES) Technical Analysis Today The Waves Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WAVES's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Waves's analysis below. Sign Up

Waves (WAVES) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.186 -- -7.14% -26.92% -51.93%

Waves Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Waves across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 8 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1863 0.1862 R2 0.1862 0.1862 R1 0.1862 0.1862 PP 0.1861 0.1861 S1 0.1861 0.1861 S2 0.186 0.1861 S3 0.186 0.186

Waves Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.38M $3.50 M $3.87 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.25 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Waves Capital Flow Net Inflow WAVESUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.19 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.19 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.19 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.19 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.19 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Waves (WAVES) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Waves price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume WAVES / USDT $0.186 $0.186 $0.186 -3.96% 310.61K (USDT) Trade WAVES / USDC $0.1858 $0.1858 $0.1858 -4.12% 137.14K (USDT) Trade