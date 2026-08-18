Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Santos FC Fan Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Santos FC Fan Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SANTOS

SANTOS Price Info

What is SANTOS

SANTOS Whitepaper

SANTOS Official Website

SANTOS Tokenomics

SANTOS Price Forecast

SANTOS History

SANTOS Buying Guide

SANTOS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SANTOS Spot

SANTOS USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Technical Analysis Today

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Technical Analysis Today

The Santos FC Fan Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SANTOS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Santos FC Fan Token's analysis below.

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.4635---3.54%-9.72%-54.32%
Know more about Santos FC Fan Token Price

Santos FC Fan Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Santos FC Fan Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 3
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.463
0.4629
R2
0.4629
0.4628
R1
0.4628
0.4628
PP
0.4627
0.4627
S1
0.4626
0.4626
S2
0.4625
0.4626
S3
0.4624
0.4625

Santos FC Fan Token Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.29M
$9.31 M
$9.60 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.22 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.21 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Santos FC Fan Token Capital Flow

Net InflowSANTOSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.46
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.48
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.47
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.48
2026-08-14$0.03 M0.47

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Santos FC Fan Token

Trade Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Santos FC Fan Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SANTOS/USDT
$0.4635
$0.4635$0.4635
-2.94%
123.40K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SANTOS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SANTOS
SANTOS
USD
USD

1 SANTOS = 0.4635 USD