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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Litecoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Litecoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Litecoin (LTC) Technical Analysis Today

Litecoin (LTC) Technical Analysis Today

The Litecoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LTC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Litecoin's analysis below.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$44.57---1.62%-4.97%-17.22%
Know more about Litecoin Price

AI Daily Analysis for Litecoin

Litecoin Analysis 2026-07-29

  • Contract Funding Rate Turns Positive: The LTC contract funding rate is 0.0031%, indicating bullish sentiment dominance and increased capital costs, which may signal short-term pullback risks and exert downward pressure on LTC prices.
  • Extreme Market Fear: The Market Fear & Greed Index stands at 28, falling within the extreme fear zone. Reduced risk appetite and liquidity depletion are bearish for LTC prices.
  • Significant Volatility in Net Capital Inflows: LTC capital flows have shown substantial fluctuations over the past few days, with unstable net inflows and clear divergence among major players, suppressing upward momentum for LTC.

Litecoin Analysis 2026-07-28

  • Sustained Capital Outflows: LTC experienced net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 116,000 USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness among market participants to withdraw funds, exerting downward pressure on the price.
  • Long/Short Ratio Divergence: Although the retail long/short position ratio remains at a high level above 5.3, reflecting extreme bullish sentiment among retail investors, the elite account long/short ratio has dropped sharply from 5.6 to 2.3, suggesting that large traders are closing long positions or opening short positions, increasing the risk of a price pullback.
  • Weakening Technicals: The KDJ indicators on both the 4-hour and daily charts for LTC have formed a bearish crossover, and the price has broken below short-term moving average support. The technical outlook is bearish, compounded by a Market Fear & Greed Index of 28 (Extreme Fear), putting further pressure on short-term price action.

Litecoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Litecoin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 2
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
44.5733
44.5666
R2
44.5666
44.5628
R1
44.5633
44.5604
PP
44.5566
44.5566
S1
44.5533
44.5528
S2
44.5466
44.5504
S3
44.5433
44.5466

Litecoin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.40M
$55.13 M
$54.73 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-1.84M
3-Day Active Buys
$7.88 M
3-Day Active Sells
$9.72 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$22.49 M
7-Day Active Sells
$22.46 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Litecoin Capital Flow

Net InflowLTCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.15 M44.53
2026-08-17-$0.93 M44.36
2026-08-16$1.55 M44.72
2026-08-15$0.40 M44.30
2026-08-14-$1.21 M43.94

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LTC/USDT
$44.57
$44.57$44.57
+0.45%
56.84K (USDT)
LTC/USDC
$44.54
$44.54$44.54
+0.49%
852.31 (USDT)
LTC/BTC
$0.0006929
$0.0006929$0.0006929
+0.18%
286.41 (USDT)
LTC/USD1
$44.58
$44.58$44.58
+0.47%
1.27K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LTC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LTC
LTC
USD
USD

1 LTC = 44.57 USD