Litecoin (LTC) Technical Analysis Today The Litecoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LTC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Litecoin's analysis below. Sign Up

Litecoin (LTC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $44.57 -- -1.62% -4.97% -17.22%

AI Daily Analysis for Litecoin LTC Analysis 2026-07-29 LTC Analysis 2026-07-28 Litecoin Analysis 2026-07-29 Contract Funding Rate Turns Positive : The LTC contract funding rate is 0.0031%, indicating bullish sentiment dominance and increased capital costs, which may signal short-term pullback risks and exert downward pressure on LTC prices.

: The LTC contract funding rate is 0.0031%, indicating bullish sentiment dominance and increased capital costs, which may signal short-term pullback risks and exert downward pressure on LTC prices. Extreme Market Fear : The Market Fear & Greed Index stands at 28, falling within the extreme fear zone. Reduced risk appetite and liquidity depletion are bearish for LTC prices.

: The Market Fear & Greed Index stands at 28, falling within the extreme fear zone. Reduced risk appetite and liquidity depletion are bearish for LTC prices. Significant Volatility in Net Capital Inflows: LTC capital flows have shown substantial fluctuations over the past few days, with unstable net inflows and clear divergence among major players, suppressing upward momentum for LTC. Contract Funding Rate Turns Positive : The LTC contract funding rate is 0.0031%, indicating bullish sentiment dominance and increased capital costs, which may signal short-term pullback risks and exert downward pressure on LTC prices.

: The LTC contract funding rate is 0.0031%, indicating bullish sentiment dominance and increased capital costs, which may signal short-term pullback risks and exert downward pressure on LTC prices. Extreme Market Fear : The Market Fear & Greed Index stands at 28, falling within the extreme fear zone. Reduced risk appetite and liquidity depletion are bearish for LTC prices.

: The Market Fear & Greed Index stands at 28, falling within the extreme fear zone. Reduced risk appetite and liquidity depletion are bearish for LTC prices. Significant Volatility in Net Capital Inflows: LTC capital flows have shown substantial fluctuations over the past few days, with unstable net inflows and clear divergence among major players, suppressing upward momentum for LTC. Litecoin Analysis 2026-07-28 Sustained Capital Outflows : LTC experienced net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 116,000 USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness among market participants to withdraw funds, exerting downward pressure on the price.

: LTC experienced net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 116,000 USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness among market participants to withdraw funds, exerting downward pressure on the price. Long/Short Ratio Divergence : Although the retail long/short position ratio remains at a high level above 5.3, reflecting extreme bullish sentiment among retail investors, the elite account long/short ratio has dropped sharply from 5.6 to 2.3, suggesting that large traders are closing long positions or opening short positions, increasing the risk of a price pullback.

: Although the retail long/short position ratio remains at a high level above 5.3, reflecting extreme bullish sentiment among retail investors, the elite account long/short ratio has dropped sharply from 5.6 to 2.3, suggesting that large traders are closing long positions or opening short positions, increasing the risk of a price pullback. Weakening Technicals: The KDJ indicators on both the 4-hour and daily charts for LTC have formed a bearish crossover, and the price has broken below short-term moving average support. The technical outlook is bearish, compounded by a Market Fear & Greed Index of 28 (Extreme Fear), putting further pressure on short-term price action. Sustained Capital Outflows : LTC experienced net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 116,000 USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness among market participants to withdraw funds, exerting downward pressure on the price.

: LTC experienced net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 116,000 USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness among market participants to withdraw funds, exerting downward pressure on the price. Long/Short Ratio Divergence : Although the retail long/short position ratio remains at a high level above 5.3, reflecting extreme bullish sentiment among retail investors, the elite account long/short ratio has dropped sharply from 5.6 to 2.3, suggesting that large traders are closing long positions or opening short positions, increasing the risk of a price pullback.

: Although the retail long/short position ratio remains at a high level above 5.3, reflecting extreme bullish sentiment among retail investors, the elite account long/short ratio has dropped sharply from 5.6 to 2.3, suggesting that large traders are closing long positions or opening short positions, increasing the risk of a price pullback. Weakening Technicals: The KDJ indicators on both the 4-hour and daily charts for LTC have formed a bearish crossover, and the price has broken below short-term moving average support. The technical outlook is bearish, compounded by a Market Fear & Greed Index of 28 (Extreme Fear), putting further pressure on short-term price action.

Litecoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Litecoin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 2 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 44.5733 44.5666 R2 44.5666 44.5628 R1 44.5633 44.5604 PP 44.5566 44.5566 S1 44.5533 44.5528 S2 44.5466 44.5504 S3 44.5433 44.5466

Litecoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.40M $55.13 M $54.73 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -1.84M 3-Day Active Buys $7.88 M 3-Day Active Sells $9.72 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $22.49 M 7-Day Active Sells $22.46 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Litecoin Capital Flow Net Inflow LTCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.15 M 44.53 2026-08-17 -$0.93 M 44.36 2026-08-16 $1.55 M 44.72 2026-08-15 $0.40 M 44.30 2026-08-14 -$1.21 M 43.94 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.