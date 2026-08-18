Immutable X (IMX) Technical Analysis Today The Immutable X Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IMX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Immutable X's analysis below. Sign Up

Immutable X (IMX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1013 -- -9.32% -20.43% -38.87%

Immutable X Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Immutable X across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 6 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1014 0.1013 R2 0.1013 0.1012 R1 0.1012 0.1011 PP 0.1011 0.1011 S1 0.101 0.101 S2 0.1009 0.1009 S3 0.1008 0.1009

Immutable X Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.14M $5.08 M $4.94 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.10M 3-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.29 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.09M 7-Day Active Buys $0.54 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.63 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Immutable X Capital Flow Net Inflow IMXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.36 M 0.10 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.11 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.11 2026-08-15 -$0.04 M 0.11 2026-08-14 -$0.06 M 0.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Immutable X (IMX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Immutable X price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume IMX / USDT $0.1013 $0.1013 $0.1013 -6.37% 585.13K (USDT) Trade