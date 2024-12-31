Vara Network Preis (VARA)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Vara Network (VARA) beträgt heute 0.01977224 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 30.59M USD. Der VARA zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Vara Network Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 707.20K USD
- Die Preisänderung von Vara Network im Tagesverlauf beträgt -5.02%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 1.55B USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von VARA zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue VARA-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Vara Network zu USD bei $ -0.0010464670307133.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Vara Network zu USD bei $ -0.0066003474.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Vara Network zu USD bei $ +0.0049969492.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Vara Network zu USD bei $ -0.004209848037813504.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -0.0010464670307133
|-5.02%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.0066003474
|-33.38%
|60 Tage
|$ +0.0049969492
|+25.27%
|90 Tage
|$ -0.004209848037813504
|-17.55%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Vara Network: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
+0.46%
-5.02%
-7.18%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
What is the project about? Vara Network is a substrate-based future proof smart contract platform that is fast, scalable, and makes it simple to create and deploy next-generation Web3.0 dApps Vara is the first standalone network in the Gear Protocol Gear is a next-gen cloud infrastructure platform providing most intuitive and frictionless environment for web2 and web3 developers to build complex infrastructure solutions and disruptive dApps for any ecosystem What makes your project unique? Vara is built upon three core concepts: The actor model, and persistent memory — two widely adopted primitives from massive computation and microservices architecture spaces Wasm — a WebAssembly-based virtual machine that runs on all modern browsers. Proven to be faster than any alternative web2 virtual machines Vara was created to serve as a wasm-native hub for innovative protocols that leverage parallel execution and asynchronous programming to deliver leading decentralized products in any segment History of your project. Gear Protocol and the Vara Network were originally created by Nikolay Volf, one of the core developers of Polkadot. In 2021, he embarked on building an advanced layer 1 smart contract platform using Substrate, Polkadot's custom framework. His vision included creating a platform that enables fast and efficient execution of robust, feature-rich dApps while in a seamless development environment similar to that of Web 2.0 development. He did this by harnessing the power of innovative technologies like Wasm, the Actor Model, and Persistent Memory. These technologies significantly enhance smart contract development and provide a seamless end-user experience and provide the foundation for the development of Vara Network. 1. Q2 2021 - Pre-Seed Round: In the second quarter of 2021, the Protocol secured its initial funding through a pre-seed round. This likely involved seeking investment from early-stage investors or venture capitalists to kickstart the development of the project. 2. Q4 2021 - Seed Round: In December 2021 raised $12 Million in Venture Round. Private investment round led by Blockchange Venture. In addition to Blockchange, other top venture capital funds participated in this round, including Three Arrows Capital, Lemniscap, Distributed Global, LAO, Mechanism Capital, Bitscale, Spartan Group LLC, HashKey, DI Ventures, Elysium Venture Capital, Signum Capital and P2P Economy lead by Konstantin Lomashuk, along with a number of top executives of Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder and ex-CEO of Parity Technologies and one of the key individual investors participating in this round. 3. 2022 - Intensive Scaling and Development, First Test Integrations: Throughout the year 2022, Vara was focused on two primary activities. First, the engagement in an extensive outreach process to build up the team. Second, the project advanced its technical development efforts and started working on integrating their technology with various test environments to ensure its functionality and viability. 4. Q4 2022 - Testnet Launch. 5. Q1 2023 - PoA Launch: In the first quarter of 2023, Vara achieved launch of its Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus network, which is a chain candidate for mainnet. Current Status of Vara: Presently, the project boasts a talented and diverse decentralized workforce, consisting of dozens of engineers and other community members to drive the project's success. One of the remarkable aspects of Vara is its substantial pipeline of initiatives with over 40 projects. What’s next for your project? Current projects being researched and developed by the community: - Intensive testing and improvement of the actor model features in the blockchain space - Launch of the key stack of dApps in our parallel and asynchronous environment - Development of innovative infrastructure solutions (e.g offchain zk actors including machine learning) independently and together with the segment leaders What can your token be used for? VARA tokens maintain core utility features required for the network to operate: transaction fees staking and network security governance other: gas pools for gas reservation Contributors to the Gear protocol are exploring the mechanics of how to distribute a portion of block rewards directly toward dApp developers
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 VARA zu AUD
A$0.031635584
|1 VARA zu GBP
￡0.0156200696
|1 VARA zu EUR
€0.0189813504
|1 VARA zu USD
$0.01977224
|1 VARA zu MYR
RM0.0881841904
|1 VARA zu TRY
₺0.6985532392
|1 VARA zu JPY
¥3.1044394024
|1 VARA zu RUB
₽2.1846347976
|1 VARA zu INR
₹1.6960627472
|1 VARA zu IDR
Rp318.9070521272
|1 VARA zu PHP
₱1.1434286392
|1 VARA zu EGP
￡E.1.0052206816
|1 VARA zu BRL
R$0.1219947208
|1 VARA zu CAD
C$0.0282743032
|1 VARA zu BDT
৳2.3613986232
|1 VARA zu NGN
₦30.6070320752
|1 VARA zu UAH
₴0.831422692
|1 VARA zu VES
Bs1.00838424
|1 VARA zu PKR
Rs5.5028121144
|1 VARA zu KZT
₸10.3681672112
|1 VARA zu THB
฿0.6756174408
|1 VARA zu TWD
NT$0.6483317496
|1 VARA zu CHF
Fr0.017795016
|1 VARA zu HKD
HK$0.1534325824
|1 VARA zu MAD
.د.م0.1993041792