Wam 價格 (WAM)
今天 Wam (WAM) 的實時價格爲 0.00286457 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.95M USD。WAM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wam 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 84.15K USD
- Wam 當天價格變化爲 -2.58%
- 其循環供應量爲 679.48M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WAM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WAM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Wam 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Wam 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002506922。
在過去60天內，Wam 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0002801174。
在過去90天內，Wam 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001145575483195183。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.58%
|30天
|$ -0.0002506922
|-8.75%
|60天
|$ +0.0002801174
|+9.78%
|90天
|$ +0.0001145575483195183
|+4.17%
Wam 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.26%
-2.58%
-17.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform, with hyper-casual games tournaments where you can enter to compete against other players. You pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens to enter a tournament and if you find yourself among the top performing players of that tournament, you win more coins. The concept of making money by playing hyper-casual games based on skill is new in the gaming industry and WAM.app is the first platform in the world that let you do this. All you need in order to play on the WAM.app platform is a few minutes of your time and the desire to be the best. You can participate in tournaments all around the world, wherever you have internet access. Players don’t have to be connected at the same time, and that is very good for players because each can compete whenever they find the time to do so. The WAM ecosystem will offer multiple roles that users can voluntarily take up and be incentivised to be the best with token gains. 1. Player — play 2 earn; If you play any WAM game, you can begin making money based on how competitive you are. 2. Owner — own 2 earn; If you own a WAM game as an NFT, you will win a percentage of all of the WAM coins that accumulate as entry fees in every tournament. You can buy a game and if the brand value of the game goes up, you can sell it for profit on the WAM Marketplace. 3. Marketer — Market 2 earn; You can rent a game from an owner and organize tournaments for that game. You will get your own percentage of all of the WAM coins the tournament accumulates through entry fees. Renting will be very easy and percentage based. The Owner will split with you a percentage of the revenue you bring him with the tournaments you organize and market. 4. Developer — Develop 2 earn; You can develop games and sell them on the WAM Marketplace. Every time your game is sold, you will receive a lifetime commission from the sale. You can also choose a percentage of the WAM Coins accumulated by tournaments to be distributed to you, regardless of who currently owns the game. These roles will be the backbone of the WAM ecosystem economy. WAM will benefit from everything happening in the ecosystem.
|1 WAM 兌換 AUD
A$0.0045546663
|1 WAM 兌換 GBP
￡0.0022630103
|1 WAM 兌換 EUR
€0.0027499872
|1 WAM 兌換 USD
$0.00286457
|1 WAM 兌換 MYR
RM0.012890565
|1 WAM 兌換 TRY
₺0.1004891156
|1 WAM 兌換 JPY
¥0.4501098841
|1 WAM 兌換 RUB
₽0.29505071
|1 WAM 兌換 INR
₹0.243774907
|1 WAM 兌換 IDR
Rp46.9601564208
|1 WAM 兌換 PHP
₱0.1691242128
|1 WAM 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1457779673
|1 WAM 兌換 BRL
R$0.0176743969
|1 WAM 兌換 CAD
C$0.0040963351
|1 WAM 兌換 BDT
৳0.3423447607
|1 WAM 兌換 NGN
₦4.4342970686
|1 WAM 兌換 UAH
₴0.1202546486
|1 WAM 兌換 VES
Bs0.1432285
|1 WAM 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7972384767
|1 WAM 兌換 KZT
₸1.5028966505
|1 WAM 兌換 THB
฿0.0988563107
|1 WAM 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0934709191
|1 WAM 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0025494673
|1 WAM 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0222577089
|1 WAM 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0287316371