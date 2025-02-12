Universal BTC 價格 (UNIBTC)
今天 Universal BTC (UNIBTC) 的實時價格爲 93,686 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。UNIBTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Universal BTC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 28.31K USD
- Universal BTC 當天價格變化爲 -0.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UNIBTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UNIBTC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Universal BTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -750.91615582172。
在過去30天內，Universal BTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1,613.0105992000。
在過去60天內，Universal BTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -5,226.5264622000。
在過去90天內，Universal BTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +15,862.87814627745。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -750.91615582172
|-0.79%
|30天
|$ +1,613.0105992000
|+1.72%
|60天
|$ -5,226.5264622000
|-5.57%
|90天
|$ +15,862.87814627745
|+20.38%
Universal BTC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.05%
-0.79%
-3.54%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
A brand new restaking protocol that accepts wrapped BTC tokens in partnership with the BTC staking protocol Babylon chain. The wBTC token on the Ethereum blockchain is supported, allowing all wBTC token holders to enjoy both yield on staking BTC tokens and the security of the Ethereum network. The need for BTC holders to earn yield while safely holding their BTC tokens has been long recognized. The market is anticipating Babylon's Bitcoin Staking Protocol as a prominent solution. While Babylon is designed for restaking on top of the BTC blockchain network, there is also interest in solutions for BTC-pegged tokens like wBTC, BTCB, or other wrapped BTC tokens, rather than just native BTC tokens. Bedrock's uniBTC provides an innovative restaking solution for wBTC holders to earn BTC restaking rewards without redeeming wBTC. It maintains the high security standards of the Ethereum blockchain, with the entire staking/unstaking process protected by multiple rounds of audited smart contracts. With Bedrock's extensive experience in developing various liquid staking and liquid restaking products, uniBTC offers a viable option for users of wrapped BTC tokens to earn multiple rewards by simply minting their wrapped BTC tokens into uniBTC.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 AUD
A$148,023.88
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 GBP
￡74,948.8
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 EUR
€89,938.56
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 USD
$93,686
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 MYR
RM417,839.56
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 TRY
₺3,376,443.44
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 JPY
¥14,270,251.52
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 RUB
₽8,981,676.82
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 INR
₹8,130,071.08
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 IDR
Rp1,535,835,819.84
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 PHP
₱5,446,904.04
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 EGP
￡E.4,726,458.7
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 BRL
R$539,631.36
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 CAD
C$133,970.98
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 BDT
৳11,379,101.56
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 NGN
₦140,880,322.5
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 UAH
₴3,905,769.34
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 VES
Bs5,621,160
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 PKR
Rs26,139,330.86
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 KZT
₸47,411,674.02
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 THB
฿3,194,692.6
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 TWD
NT$3,076,648.24
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 CHF
Fr85,254.26
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 HKD
HK$729,813.94
|1 UNIBTC 兌換 MAD
.د.م940,607.44