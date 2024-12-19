Spintria 價格 (SP)
今天 Spintria (SP) 的實時價格爲 0.02398548 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.27M USD。SP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Spintria 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 32.44K USD
- Spintria 當天價格變化爲 -5.76%
- 其循環供應量爲 51.56M USD
今天內，Spintria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00146704064435024。
在過去30天內，Spintria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0043505871。
在過去60天內，Spintria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0042216819。
在過去90天內，Spintria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01389521572855741。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00146704064435024
|-5.76%
|30天
|$ -0.0043505871
|-18.13%
|60天
|$ -0.0042216819
|-17.60%
|90天
|$ -0.01389521572855741
|-36.68%
Spintria 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.51%
-5.76%
-11.21%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety. Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants. Security and Privacy - Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information. - Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security. Financial Barriers - Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services. - Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations. Censorship and Legal Restrictions - Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship. - Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor. Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation - Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings. - Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP. Monetization Challenges - Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content. - Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries. Lack of Innovation - Problem: Insufficient technological innovation. - Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP. Stigmatization and Social Pressure - Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers. - Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP. Content Quality Issues - Problem: Low-quality content. - Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP. Market Access Issues - Problem: Limited access to the global market. - Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access. Intellectual Property Protection Issues - Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution. - Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP. Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
