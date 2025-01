什麼是Poor Doge (PDOGE)

Poor Doge (PDOGE) is a decentralized, community-driven cryptocurrency launched in May 2023. It aims to end the dog meat trade, gaining popularity as a symbol of compassion and social change. With strong support from investors and animal lovers, PDOGE stands out due to its mission and community dedication. Leveraging social media, influencers, and advocates, it has become a viral sensation. PDOGE commits to transparency and continuous improvement, evolving into a movement to eradicate the dog and cat meat trade. Join the compassionate future with PDOGE.

Poor Doge (PDOGE) 資源 白皮書 官網