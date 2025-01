什麼是Phicoin (PHI)

The PHICOIN project aims to create a high-performance, decentralized cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism. It addresses challenges in traditional PoW mining, such as centralization and outdated hardware dominance, by introducing an innovative mining algorithm called Phihash. This algorithm is designed to enhance accessibility for everyday users with modern GPUs, promote decentralization, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Phicoin (PHI) 資源 白皮書 官網