什麼是Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM)

Niftyx is building a decentralised protocol for NFT trading and minting. The project is building the infrastructure required to easily deploy and connect niche-focused global NFT markets ensuring a neutral playing field for creators, users and private firms. Solutions for several market verticals are being deployed, starting with Gaming and with upcoming services for Music and Fashion NFTs among others. The protocol uses EVM-compatible standards and operates under a DAO model, being 100% community-owned and driven.

