neversol 價格 (NEVER)
今天 neversol (NEVER) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 121,43K USD。NEVER 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
neversol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 111,84K USD
- neversol 當天價格變化爲 +%0,09
- 其循環供應量爲 79,38B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NEVER兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NEVER 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，neversol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，neversol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，neversol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，neversol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+%0,09
|30天
|$ 0
|+%114,18
|60天
|$ 0
|-%21,70
|90天
|$ 0
|--
neversol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-%0,79
+%0,09
+%4,32
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$NEVER is a groundbreaking project that brings the power of memes to the Solana network, revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with digital assets. Built on the Solana blockchain, $NEVER leverages the speed and scalability of Solana to create a vibrant and dynamic meme economy. Key Features: Meme NFTs on Solana: $NEVER introduces a unique collection of meme-inspired non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. These NFTs capture the essence of internet culture and enable users to own, trade, and showcase their favorite memes in a decentralized and secure environment. Community-driven Governance: $NEVER is more than just a collection of memes; it's a community-driven project where users actively participate in governance decisions. Holders of $NEVER tokens have the power to propose and vote on changes to the platform, ensuring a democratic and inclusive ecosystem. Liquidity Pools and Staking: Users can engage with $NEVER through liquidity pools and staking mechanisms. By providing liquidity to meme pairs or staking $NEVER tokens, users can earn rewards, fostering a dynamic and participatory community. Meme Farming: $NEVER introduces the concept of "meme farming," allowing users to cultivate and grow their meme collections over time. The more active and engaged a user is within the $NEVER ecosystem, the greater their potential for cultivating rare and valuable meme NFTs. Cross-Platform Compatibility: $NEVER is designed to be accessible across various platforms, making it easy for users to interact with the meme economy seamlessly. Whether through web platforms, mobile apps, or browser extensions, $NEVER ensures a user-friendly experience for all. Dynamic Marketplace: The $NEVER marketplace serves as a hub for meme enthusiasts, providing a space for buying, selling, and trading meme NFTs. The marketplace is driven by the community, with decentralized features that empower users to set their own terms for transactions.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NEVER 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 NEVER 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 NEVER 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 NEVER 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 NEVER 兌換 USD
$--
|1 NEVER 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 NEVER 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 NEVER 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 NEVER 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 NEVER 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 NEVER 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 NEVER 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 NEVER 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 NEVER 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NEVER 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 NEVER 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 NEVER 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 NEVER 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 NEVER 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 NEVER 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 NEVER 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 NEVER 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 NEVER 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 NEVER 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 NEVER 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 NEVER 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 NEVER 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 NEVER 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 NEVER 兌換 MXN
$--