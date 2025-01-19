MonaCoin 價格 (MONA)
今天 MonaCoin (MONA) 的實時價格爲 0.294747 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MONA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MonaCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 268.69K USD
- MonaCoin 當天價格變化爲 +3.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MONA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MONA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MonaCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00909038。
在過去30天內，MonaCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0080470646。
在過去60天內，MonaCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0083220931。
在過去90天內，MonaCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0311284085275001。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00909038
|+3.18%
|30天
|$ +0.0080470646
|+2.73%
|60天
|$ -0.0083220931
|-2.82%
|90天
|$ +0.0311284085275001
|+11.81%
MonaCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.49%
+3.18%
+2.74%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MonaCoin is an open source digital currency and a peer-to-peer (p2p) payment network. Dubbed by its creators as “the first Japanese cryptocurrency,” the coin has become somewhat of Japan’s national alternative to Bitcoin or Litecoin. Like its predecessors, the coin was created purely to serve as P2P electronic cash, a decentralized digital currency aimed at Japanese citizens. There are a few key differences that set it apart from the coins that came before it, and this guide is dedicated to drawing out these differences. Conceived in December of 2013, Monacoin was officially born on January 1st, 2014 with no premine. A Bitcoin Talk Forum on the same date details the coin’s launch and its specifications. A soft fork was executed at block 937440 to implement Segwit, a move made to keep it in line with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Vertcoin, and other payment-focused cryptocurrencies. In addition, the Monacoin team has reportedly implemented the Lightning Network for their coin. Speaking of soft forks, Monacoin is actually a hard fork of Litecoin, something we’ll take into account further as we look into its specs below. Monacoin was originally founded by the pseudonymous Mr. Wantanabe, no doubt in homage to Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto. Besides this pen name, the rest of the coin’s team is completely anonymous, so there’s nothing to report on here. In addition, the project has no visible roadmap on its site or anywhere else online. The team does seem to stay on top of updates and upgrades, however, as the Segwit and Lyra2REv2 updates and Lightning Network implementation suggest. It is popular in Japan where it was developed. It Uses Lyra2REv2 and Dark Gravity Wave v3 algorithm to ensure fairer mining opportunities, success rate and difficult levels of mining process respectively. Monacoin is the first cryptocurrency from Japan. It has received wide support and success in the country and is not crossing the national boundary to try and become a global phenomenon. While that is not going to happen in the next year or two, it does have the making of a good crypto token. It is steadily improving its service and has constantly strived to give its users the best possible experience. When Scrypt compliant ASIC miners appeared they switched to Lyra2REv2 to ensure the mining MONA remains a fair battle between miners from around the world. The instance of a Japanese national using Monacoin to buy land made news in the country and beyond, spreading the popularity of the coin.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MONA 兌換 AUD
A$0.47454267
|1 MONA 兌換 GBP
￡0.24169254
|1 MONA 兌換 EUR
€0.28590459
|1 MONA 兌換 USD
$0.294747
|1 MONA 兌換 MYR
RM1.3263615
|1 MONA 兌換 TRY
₺10.44288621
|1 MONA 兌換 JPY
¥46.06011369
|1 MONA 兌換 RUB
₽30.20862003
|1 MONA 兌換 INR
₹25.51919526
|1 MONA 兌換 IDR
Rp4,831.91725968
|1 MONA 兌換 PHP
₱17.25743685
|1 MONA 兌換 EGP
￡E.14.8552488
|1 MONA 兌換 BRL
R$1.7979567
|1 MONA 兌換 CAD
C$0.42443568
|1 MONA 兌換 BDT
৳35.8117605
|1 MONA 兌換 NGN
₦459.10676961
|1 MONA 兌換 UAH
₴12.41179617
|1 MONA 兌換 VES
Bs15.916338
|1 MONA 兌換 PKR
Rs82.16956866
|1 MONA 兌換 KZT
₸156.44581266
|1 MONA 兌換 THB
฿10.13634933
|1 MONA 兌換 TWD
NT$9.69422883
|1 MONA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.26821977
|1 MONA 兌換 HKD
HK$2.29313166
|1 MONA 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.95925988