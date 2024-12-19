Mellow Man 價格 (MELLOW)
今天 Mellow Man (MELLOW) 的實時價格爲 0.03177184 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.21M USD。MELLOW 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Mellow Man 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 49.89K USD
- Mellow Man 當天價格變化爲 +6.72%
- 其循環供應量爲 69.42M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MELLOW兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MELLOW 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Mellow Man 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00200008。
在過去30天內，Mellow Man 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0138494816。
在過去60天內，Mellow Man 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0185662051。
在過去90天內，Mellow Man 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0584416780033697。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00200008
|+6.72%
|30天
|$ -0.0138494816
|-43.59%
|60天
|$ -0.0185662051
|-58.43%
|90天
|$ -0.0584416780033697
|-64.78%
Mellow Man 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.43%
+6.72%
-23.97%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Mellow Man is a laid-back and carefree character who is a friend of Pepe, Brett, and the rest of the Boys Club gang, he's always down for a good time and loves hanging out with his friends, As a member of the Boys Club, Mellow Man shares a strong bond with Pepe, Brett. Mellow Man is fiercely loyal and will do whatever it takes to support his friends. Pepe & Brett are now pulling $MELLOW up , there fellow friend needs to fly with them , its time for the last member of the Boys club to fly from 100s of thousands to millions to billions, to make there father Matt Furie proud. 5% of the token supply has been sent to Matt Furie in recognition of his work.
