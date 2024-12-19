什麼是Mellow Man (MELLOW)

Mellow Man is a laid-back and carefree character who is a friend of Pepe, Brett, and the rest of the Boys Club gang, he's always down for a good time and loves hanging out with his friends, As a member of the Boys Club, Mellow Man shares a strong bond with Pepe, Brett. Mellow Man is fiercely loyal and will do whatever it takes to support his friends. Pepe & Brett are now pulling $MELLOW up , there fellow friend needs to fly with them , its time for the last member of the Boys club to fly from 100s of thousands to millions to billions, to make there father Matt Furie proud. 5% of the token supply has been sent to Matt Furie in recognition of his work.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Mellow Man (MELLOW) 資源 官網