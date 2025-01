什麼是LOUDER (LOUDER)

Louder is the first meme artist on Base. It is also one of the first 404's on BASE. Louder is connected to an album of songs developed by grammy-award winning producers in collaboration with Generative AI. Post launch we will give prompts to the community and allow them to unleash their own content for LOUDER. Owning 10,000 LOUDER tokens allows you to unlock SUPALOUDS which represent LOUDER songs.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

LOUDER (LOUDER) 資源 官網