$0.01056313
-0.70%(1D)

今天 Limoverse (LIMO) 的實時價格爲 0.01056313 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LIMO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Limoverse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 168.77K USD
- Limoverse 當天價格變化爲 -0.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 LIMO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LIMO 價格信息的首選平臺。

今天內，Limoverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，Limoverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0035114717
在過去60天內，Limoverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0272508620
在過去90天內，Limoverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.006740790181788389

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-0.79%
30天$ +0.0035114717+33.24%
60天$ +0.0272508620+257.98%
90天$ +0.006740790181788389+176.35%

Limoverse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

The health & wellness ecosystem built on Web 3. Powered by the utility token LIMO. LIMOVERSE is an ultimate health & wellness ecosystem built on blockchain which will reward the users for staying healthy using our utility token called LIMO. It will be a destination where both health & wellness seekers and providers come together and share their services, knowledge, products etc for which they get rewarded. There are multiple projects inside LIMOVERSE. The projects inside Limoverse are: 1) HEALTHFi - Walk, jog, run or burn your calories and earn your rewards on a daily basis. 2) MODIFi - Be part of our personalized wellness program called EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) and start earning for maintaining your health on a daily basis. 3) PARTNERVERSE - Health & wellness practitioners and institutions can be part of Limoverse where they can offer their products/services/knowledge to the entire community. 4) CREATFi - This is for the creator economy. Creators can create and share their valuable contents and get rewarded in LIMOs. 5) DATAFi - Share your health data with research companies inside the LIMOVERSE ecosystem and get rewarded in LIMOs. 6) GAMEFi - Create your avatar, play and win the games inside LIMOVERSE and get rewarded in LIMOs. (Launching in 2024) 7) METAFi - Limoverse will be launching it metaverse called LIMO VALLEY by mid of April, 2023. It will be a virtual destination where you can do your exercise and various health practices in the metaverse which is a 5D experience. Users can consult virtually with practitioners who own centres in the LIMO VALLEY & each of these centres will be an NFT which will be owned by the practitioners.

