Limoverse 價格 (LIMO)
今天 Limoverse (LIMO) 的實時價格爲 0.01056313 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LIMO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Limoverse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 168.77K USD
- Limoverse 當天價格變化爲 -0.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LIMO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LIMO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Limoverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Limoverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0035114717。
在過去60天內，Limoverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0272508620。
在過去90天內，Limoverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.006740790181788389。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.79%
|30天
|$ +0.0035114717
|+33.24%
|60天
|$ +0.0272508620
|+257.98%
|90天
|$ +0.006740790181788389
|+176.35%
Limoverse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.36%
-0.79%
-5.74%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The health & wellness ecosystem built on Web 3. Powered by the utility token LIMO. LIMOVERSE is an ultimate health & wellness ecosystem built on blockchain which will reward the users for staying healthy using our utility token called LIMO. It will be a destination where both health & wellness seekers and providers come together and share their services, knowledge, products etc for which they get rewarded. There are multiple projects inside LIMOVERSE. The projects inside Limoverse are: 1) HEALTHFi - Walk, jog, run or burn your calories and earn your rewards on a daily basis. 2) MODIFi - Be part of our personalized wellness program called EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) and start earning for maintaining your health on a daily basis. 3) PARTNERVERSE - Health & wellness practitioners and institutions can be part of Limoverse where they can offer their products/services/knowledge to the entire community. 4) CREATFi - This is for the creator economy. Creators can create and share their valuable contents and get rewarded in LIMOs. 5) DATAFi - Share your health data with research companies inside the LIMOVERSE ecosystem and get rewarded in LIMOs. 6) GAMEFi - Create your avatar, play and win the games inside LIMOVERSE and get rewarded in LIMOs. (Launching in 2024) 7) METAFi - Limoverse will be launching it metaverse called LIMO VALLEY by mid of April, 2023. It will be a virtual destination where you can do your exercise and various health practices in the metaverse which is a 5D experience. Users can consult virtually with practitioners who own centres in the LIMO VALLEY & each of these centres will be an NFT which will be owned by the practitioners.
|1 LIMO 兌換 AUD
A$0.0166897454
|1 LIMO 兌換 GBP
￡0.008450504
|1 LIMO 兌換 EUR
€0.0100349735
|1 LIMO 兌換 USD
$0.01056313
|1 LIMO 兌換 MYR
RM0.0463721407
|1 LIMO 兌換 TRY
₺0.3765755845
|1 LIMO 兌換 JPY
¥1.6397146699
|1 LIMO 兌換 RUB
₽1.0549397931
|1 LIMO 兌換 INR
₹0.9114924877
|1 LIMO 兌換 IDR
Rp170.3730406639
|1 LIMO 兌換 PHP
₱0.6165698981
|1 LIMO 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.5311141764
|1 LIMO 兌換 BRL
R$0.0625337296
|1 LIMO 兌換 CAD
C$0.0151052759
|1 LIMO 兌換 BDT
৳1.286589234
|1 LIMO 兌換 NGN
₦16.427779776
|1 LIMO 兌換 UAH
₴0.4430176722
|1 LIMO 兌換 VES
Bs0.59153528
|1 LIMO 兌換 PKR
Rs2.9406697607
|1 LIMO 兌換 KZT
₸5.4930388626
|1 LIMO 兌換 THB
฿0.3558718497
|1 LIMO 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3445693006
|1 LIMO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.009506817
|1 LIMO 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0821811514
|1 LIMO 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1054200374