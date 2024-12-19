Komodo 價格 (KMD)
今天 Komodo (KMD) 的實時價格爲 0.299572 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 42.14M USD。KMD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Komodo 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.02M USD
- Komodo 當天價格變化爲 -4.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 140.62M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KMD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KMD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Komodo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0136535919417014。
在過去30天內，Komodo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0402985153。
在過去60天內，Komodo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0415602227。
在過去90天內，Komodo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.04838120980335547。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0136535919417014
|-4.35%
|30天
|$ +0.0402985153
|+13.45%
|60天
|$ +0.0415602227
|+13.87%
|90天
|$ +0.04838120980335547
|+19.26%
Komodo 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.44%
-4.35%
-15.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Komodo is an end-to-end blockchain infrastructure solutions provider. Consistently recognized as one of the world’s most innovative blockchain projects, Komodo is developing technologies at the cutting-edge of the blockchain industry. In reality, most blockchain platforms today are but a single blockchain that offers support for smart contracts and decentralized applications. This model forces all projects to share the same infrastructure, leading to congestion, increased transactions fees, and stifled growth. Whereas other blockchain platforms employ a single, shared-blockchain model, Komodo’s federated multi-chain architecture provides each and every external project with independent infrastructure and a dedicated blockchain. This multi-chain design is what makes Komodo unique among blockchain platforms. Each project is given the opportunity to create their own blockchain ecosystem via Komodo’s infinitely scalable infrastructure. Komodo’s tech enables seamless cross-chain interoperability among all federated blockchains. Every blockchain built with Komodo is also connected to 95% of chains outside the federation via atomic swap technology. Future plans are in place for blockchain bridging support, which will create cross-chain fungibility throughout the entire blockchains industry. Moreover, with Komodo’s architecture, multiple blockchains can sync up and function as a single chain. If one chain is not meeting performance needs, additional chains can be added to form a blockchain cluster. A blockchain cluster boosts performance linearly without inflating coin supply or devaluing the currency. The Komodo ecosystem is not only scalable and interoperable, it’s also secured with the power of the Bitcoin network. This is accomplished with a series of cross-chain notarizations that store a blockhash onto the Bitcoin ledger every ten minutes, providing protection from 51% attacks. Join Komodo as we continue to accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KMD 兌換 AUD
A$0.47631948
|1 KMD 兌換 GBP
￡0.23666188
|1 KMD 兌換 EUR
€0.28758912
|1 KMD 兌換 USD
$0.299572
|1 KMD 兌換 MYR
RM1.348074
|1 KMD 兌換 TRY
₺10.50599004
|1 KMD 兌換 JPY
¥46.97588532
|1 KMD 兌換 RUB
₽30.99371912
|1 KMD 兌換 INR
₹25.49058148
|1 KMD 兌換 IDR
Rp4,911.01560768
|1 KMD 兌換 PHP
₱17.70170948
|1 KMD 兌換 EGP
￡E.15.25420624
|1 KMD 兌換 BRL
R$1.872325
|1 KMD 兌換 CAD
C$0.42838796
|1 KMD 兌換 BDT
৳35.80184972
|1 KMD 兌換 NGN
₦465.8943744
|1 KMD 兌換 UAH
₴12.57603256
|1 KMD 兌換 VES
Bs14.9786
|1 KMD 兌換 PKR
Rs83.37388332
|1 KMD 兌換 KZT
₸157.1704498
|1 KMD 兌換 THB
฿10.34721688
|1 KMD 兌換 TWD
NT$9.78402152
|1 KMD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.26661908
|1 KMD 兌換 HKD
HK$2.32767444
|1 KMD 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.00470716