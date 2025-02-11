Hibernates 價格 (HIBER)
今天 Hibernates (HIBER) 的實時價格爲 0.00230247 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.18M USD。HIBER 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hibernates 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.96M USD
- Hibernates 當天價格變化爲 -8.84%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HIBER兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HIBER 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hibernates 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000223327838213103。
在過去30天內，Hibernates 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Hibernates 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Hibernates 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000223327838213103
|-8.84%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hibernates 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+4.06%
-8.84%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
AI Infrastructure Layer for Developers Elevate your platform using our robust AI infrastructure, featuring the finest custom Large Language Models (LLMs) and engines. Designed to empower developers, businesses, and innovators, our AI infrastructure layer is built to deliver unparalleled performance, scalability, and flexibility. Whether you're building next-generation applications, automating complex workflows, or enhancing user experiences, our infrastructure provides the tools and capabilities to bring your vision to life. Cutting-Edge Technology Our AI infrastructure is powered by state-of-the-art LLMs and engines, meticulously crafted by a team of world-class engineers with expertise from leading organizations like Google, TikTok, Amazon, and UNLV. This ensures that our models are not only highly accurate and efficient but also optimized for real-world applications. From natural language processing (NLP) to computer vision and beyond, our infrastructure supports a wide range of AI use cases, enabling developers to push the boundaries of innovation. Customizable LLMs for Every Need We understand that every project is unique, which is why our AI infrastructure offers fully customizable LLMs. Whether you need a model fine-tuned for specific industries, languages, or tasks, our platform provides the flexibility to adapt and scale according to your requirements. Developers can easily integrate these models into their applications via APIs, SDKs, or direct deployment, ensuring seamless compatibility with existing systems.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 HIBER 兌換 AUD
A$0.0036609273
|1 HIBER 兌換 GBP
￡0.001841976
|1 HIBER 兌換 EUR
€0.0022333959
|1 HIBER 兌換 USD
$0.00230247
|1 HIBER 兌換 MYR
RM0.0102690162
|1 HIBER 兌換 TRY
₺0.0829119447
|1 HIBER 兌換 JPY
¥0.3497912424
|1 HIBER 兌換 RUB
₽0.2224876761
|1 HIBER 兌換 INR
₹0.2000155689
|1 HIBER 兌換 IDR
Rp37.7454037968
|1 HIBER 兌換 PHP
₱0.1339116552
|1 HIBER 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1157451669
|1 HIBER 兌換 BRL
R$0.0133082766
|1 HIBER 兌換 CAD
C$0.0032925321
|1 HIBER 兌換 BDT
৳0.2800033767
|1 HIBER 兌換 NGN
₦3.457158705
|1 HIBER 兌換 UAH
₴0.0959669496
|1 HIBER 兌換 VES
Bs0.1381482
|1 HIBER 兌換 PKR
Rs0.6438627108
|1 HIBER 兌換 KZT
₸1.171726983
|1 HIBER 兌換 THB
฿0.0784451529
|1 HIBER 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0754979913
|1 HIBER 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0020952477
|1 HIBER 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0179362413
|1 HIBER 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0231167988