Grin 價格 (GRIN)
今天 Grin (GRIN) 的實時價格爲 0.03263039 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.08M USD。GRIN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Grin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 35.10K USD
- Grin 當天價格變化爲 -11.65%
- 其循環供應量爲 186.47M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GRIN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GRIN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Grin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00430316524904586。
在過去30天內，Grin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003010773。
在過去60天內，Grin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0108425891。
在過去90天內，Grin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.004248402890657943。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00430316524904586
|-11.65%
|30天
|$ +0.0003010773
|+0.92%
|60天
|$ +0.0108425891
|+33.23%
|90天
|$ +0.004248402890657943
|+14.97%
Grin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.17%
-11.65%
-15.28%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Grin coin is a private & lightweight open source project based on the mimblewimble blockchain implementation. MimbleWimble is a lightweight blockchain protocol proposed by anonymous author that goes by the name Tom Elvis Jedusor (inspired by Harry Potter) in July 2016. Since then, the proposal has gained a huge following among Bitcoin and privacy advocates. Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, there are no addresses in Grin. In order to transact using Grin, both wallets must communicate with each other online with the results broadcasted to the network. Another key different is that transaction history (sender, receiver, amount) will not be recorded on the blockchain. Due to the removal of these information from the transaction, the data size remains small and that keeps the blockchain lightweight. New nodes can easily join the network without having to download a large blockchain. Grin coin was launched without an ICO, fundraising, or pre-mine. Developers around the world contribute openly with the goal to ensure the coin distribution remains as fair as possible. There are 2 popular wallets widely available to interact with the Grin network. Grin core wallet: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet-to-send-receive-grin-coins Wallet713: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet713-to-send-and-receive-grin-coin-step-by-step-guide The consensus algorithm used by Grin is the Cuckoo Cycle proof-of-work based. There are 2 hashing algorithms involved with Grin. Cuckoo-29 is meant for GPU mining while Cuckoo-31 is meant fo ASIC mining. This is a deliberate design to encourage miners to eventually move into ASIC mining for efficiency while keeping it fair at the beginning of the launch. Grin coin has launched its mainnet on 15th January 2019 and is now available for mining and trading.
|1 GRIN 兌換 AUD
A$0.052208624
|1 GRIN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0257780081
|1 GRIN 兌換 EUR
€0.0313251744
|1 GRIN 兌換 USD
$0.03263039
|1 GRIN 兌換 MYR
RM0.146836755
|1 GRIN 兌換 TRY
₺1.1443477773
|1 GRIN 兌換 JPY
¥5.1157925442
|1 GRIN 兌換 RUB
₽3.3752875416
|1 GRIN 兌換 INR
₹2.7774987968
|1 GRIN 兌換 IDR
Rp534.9243406416
|1 GRIN 兌換 PHP
₱1.9268245295
|1 GRIN 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.6618657627
|1 GRIN 兌換 BRL
R$0.2058977609
|1 GRIN 兌換 CAD
C$0.0466614577
|1 GRIN 兌換 BDT
৳3.899331605
|1 GRIN 兌換 NGN
₦50.746782528
|1 GRIN 兌換 UAH
₴1.3694974683
|1 GRIN 兌換 VES
Bs1.6315195
|1 GRIN 兌換 PKR
Rs9.0790797136
|1 GRIN 兌換 KZT
₸17.0568837647
|1 GRIN 兌換 THB
฿1.1264010628
|1 GRIN 兌換 TWD
NT$1.0650559296
|1 GRIN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0290410471
|1 GRIN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2535381303
|1 GRIN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.3256512922