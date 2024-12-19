Enigma 價格 (ENG)
今天 Enigma (ENG) 的實時價格爲 0.02974194 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.46M USD。ENG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Enigma 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 148.71 USD
- Enigma 當天價格變化爲 -0.59%
- 其循環供應量爲 82.72M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ENG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ENG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Enigma 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00017926705721853。
在過去30天內，Enigma 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0452076684。
在過去60天內，Enigma 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0704581442。
在過去90天內，Enigma 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.021199857086783583。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00017926705721853
|-0.59%
|30天
|$ +0.0452076684
|+152.00%
|60天
|$ +0.0704581442
|+236.90%
|90天
|$ +0.021199857086783583
|+248.18%
Enigma 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.59%
+143.56%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Enigma is a crypto platform that’s trying to solve the problem of privacy on the blockchain by giving them access to much-needed storage, privacy, and scalability. Enigma wants to extend Ethereum Smart Contracts by introducing secret contracts, a brand of smart contract that gives users an element of privacy that’s not intrinsic to current blockchain protocols. These contracts operate off-chain, meaning the execution of the Smart Contract doesn’t occur on the Ethereum blockchain itself. This is how the Enigma protocol works: it breaks up the Smart Contract and any related data into pieces, encrypts those pieces, and distributes them redundantly among Enigma nodes. Enigma has a protocol level. The Enigma privacy protocol allows for decentralized computation of sensitive data. It has a platform layer too. On this protocol, dozens of platforms such as data marketplaces and AI exchanges can be built. In its application layer, it enables thousands of truly decentralized apps that require private computation and secure data.Its first application is catalyst. Catalyst is the first application to be built on the Enigma protocol, already active with tens of thousands of users. Catalyst is a revolutionary platform for data-driven cryptoasset investing and research, built for professional crypto traders. Enigma has a team of MIT graduates, and they’ve been working diligently to ensure Enigma’s success. Guy Zyskind, Enigma’s CEO and cofounder, helped start the project while he was still a student at MIT. He has more than a decade of software development experience with an M.S. from MIT. Sandy Pentland, a well known MIT data scientist who gained fame for his work in data-mining social interactions, is Zyskind and Nathan’s adviser on Enigma. With other advisors such as Alex Pentland, who sits on the Advisory Boards for Google and Nissan, CEO of Abra, Bill Barhydt and director of MIT media lab, Prof. Alex Pentland, it is hard to difficult a fault in the team.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ENG 兌換 AUD
A$0.047587104
|1 ENG 兌換 GBP
￡0.0234961326
|1 ENG 兌換 EUR
€0.0285522624
|1 ENG 兌換 USD
$0.02974194
|1 ENG 兌換 MYR
RM0.13383873
|1 ENG 兌換 TRY
₺1.042454997
|1 ENG 兌換 JPY
¥4.6674026442
|1 ENG 兌換 RUB
₽3.07829079
|1 ENG 兌換 INR
₹2.5316339328
|1 ENG 兌換 IDR
Rp487.5727088736
|1 ENG 兌換 PHP
₱1.756261557
|1 ENG 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.5141621654
|1 ENG 兌換 BRL
R$0.187374222
|1 ENG 兌換 CAD
C$0.0425309742
|1 ENG 兌換 BDT
৳3.55416183
|1 ENG 兌換 NGN
₦46.254665088
|1 ENG 兌換 UAH
₴1.2482692218
|1 ENG 兌換 VES
Bs1.487097
|1 ENG 兌換 PKR
Rs8.2753973856
|1 ENG 兌換 KZT
₸15.5470042962
|1 ENG 兌換 THB
฿1.02609693
|1 ENG 兌換 TWD
NT$0.9704795022
|1 ENG 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0264703266
|1 ENG 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2310948738
|1 ENG 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2968245612